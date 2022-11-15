Read full article on original website
Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation
With newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022-23 NFL season, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has served as the team’s starting quarterback. But now with Watson allowed to practice ahead of his return to the field, it’s set up a little bit of a challenge during practice as Read more... The post Jacoby Brissett discusses weird Deshaun Watson situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
theScore
Report: Commanders' Young expected to debut vs. Texans
The Washington Commanders are expected to activate defensive end Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL last November in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was placed on the physically unable...
Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills
Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
Yardbarker
Texans Set To Receive High Draft Pick From Browns If Draft Was Today
Fans who see the Cleveland Browns and their 3-6 record for the season can’t be happy. However, the anger sets in with fans with this record when they see the Houston Texans holding their 2023 first-round pick. While some might have forgotten, the Texans made a wise move to...
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Returns To Browns Practice As 11-Game Suspension Nears Its End
Deshaun Watson has taken another huge step toward finally returning to NFL gameday fields ... he just made his way back to Browns practice Wednesday -- as his 11-game suspension is officially set to end next month. The Cleveland quarterback wore full pads for the workout ... and was seen...
