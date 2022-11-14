Read full article on original website
METALS-Copper falls as weak Chinese data adds to slack demand
(Updates prices) LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data added to signs of low demand and ample supply, taking the heat out of a recent rally. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.2% at $8,272.50 a tonne at...
Swedish miner Boliden to shut Outokumpu exploration activities
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden will close its exploration activities in the Outokumpu field and as a consequence of this take a 24.4 million euros ($25.26 million)impairment in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday ahead of an investor update. ($1 = 0.9660 euros) (Reporting...
Copper near 5-month high on China's property support; Fed warning caps gains
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a five-month high on Monday, as supportive measures from the Chinese government for its property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals boosted sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% at $8,519 a tonne by 0725 GMT,...
Polish mining giant KGHM reports 'slightly lower' copper production and higher profit in 9M 2022
KGHM said it maintained stable copper production from its Polish assets (mined production 334.4 kt; metallurgical production 442.5...
Gold, silver near steady amid conflicting outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near steady in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals are seeing selling interest limited by a slight dip in the U.S. dollar index and also in U.S. Treasury yields. However, buyers in gold and silver are being squelched by solidly lower crude oil prices on this day. December gold was last up $0.80 at $1,777.60 and December silver was down $0.028 at $21.49.
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today
China and Russia may be working toward a new gold-backed currency in a move that would aim to dethrone the dollar as the primary reserve currency of the world, but any such currency would unlikely achieve that goal. "The USD remains the safest, most convenient and most widely used currency...
Argonaut Gold reports contractor death at Canadian gold mine
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Argonaut Gold Inc on Tuesday reported the death of a contractor following an "isolated incident" at its Magino Project in northern Ontario. The company is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident, and will provide additional information as it learns...
Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower
Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
Indonesia to set up $2 bln EV fund with China's CATL, CMB International
JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is to set up a green electric vehicle (EV) fund of at least $2 billion with China's battery maker CATL and CMB International, the fund's CEO said on Monday. The announcement was made in a live-streamed...
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake. Gold is money, full stop. It’s not a shiny pet rock, as the crypto crowd might want to believe. And it’s not some antique instrument that no longer serves a purpose in this new digital world. It has been used as money for thousands of years and while paper currencies have all come and gone (mostly to zero), gold has always retained its value.
Copper rally stalls as COVID spreads in China
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper's rally paused on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases and weak factory activity in China held prices below Monday's five-month high. The copper price surged more than 10% in the first two weeks of November as expectations for an easing of Chinese COVID controls and slower U.S. interest rate rises fuelled hopes that economic growth and metals demand would improve.
Indonesia proposes to Canada setting up OPEC-like group for nickel
JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia has proposed in talks with Canada establishing an OPEC-like organisation for nickel producing countries, the Southeast Asian nation's investment ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Indonesia and Canada are the first and sixth biggest nickel producers in the world, respectively. The proposal was...
Caledonia Mining connects solar plant to the Blanket gold mine in Zimbabwe
"Recognizing the economic, environmental and logistical challenges of running large-scale diesel generators for extended periods, Caledonia started constructing...
Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday warned investors against getting carried...
Anglo American sources 100% renewable electricity supply for Australia operations
The company said that the deal will effectively remove all Scope 2 emissions from Anglo American's steelmaking coal...
Gold prices holding solid gains as New York Fed Empire State Survey rises to 4.5 in November
The U.S. manufacturing sector appears to be finding some new momentum as the Federal Reserve of New York reported modest growth for November. Tuesday, the regional central bank said that its latest Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index rose to 4.5, up from October's -9.5 reading. The data handily beat expectations as economists were looking for the index to remain in negative territory around 6.1.
Bitcoin Nov. 15 daily chart alert - Bears in control
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls are working to stabilize prices after recent selling pressure. Recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart. BC bears have the firm near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
