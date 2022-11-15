Read full article on original website
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Man In A Grizzly Bear Hide Pulls Off A Roadside Prank For The Ages
What a prank… I mean, how this guy even came up with the idea is beyond me. I do have a theory though. He probably saw all the videos online of people getting dangerously close to very dangerous and wild animals and thought he would have some fun with that.
Clever Mule Deer With Big Ol’ Rack Of Antlers Successfully Maneuvers Under A Gate
When it comes to deer hunting, we all love bagging massive bucks with a large rack of antlers, taking them straight to the taxidermist and mountin’ that bad boy on the wall for all our friends and family to see. However, you have to think about how inconvenient those...
Watching This Monster Lake Trout Through Crystal Clear Ice Almost Has Me Excited For Ice Fishing
That’s not what we want to hear, but it is the truth. The end of fall means colder temperatures and snow are about to fly. Many areas this means the end of most hunting seasons. Along with the weather comes more restricted access to the woods. The one outdoors...
Massive Bull Elk Doesn’t Know Hunter Is There Until He Sniffs His Arm
This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime encounters and it really doesn’t get any better than this. These encounters are amazing. The teach hunters a lot when you get this close to an animal. It shows how being still, having control of your scent and proper camouflage for certain species will work just as planned.
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
Deer Hilariously Tries To Jump A Massive Fence… Doesn’t Make It
This deer thought she was a high jumping Olympian…. I mean, deer can jump pretty high, just not THAT high. Deer are a funny animal and sometimes their own worst enemy. It’s hard to blame them though, they constantly have to be in defense mode. It’s a hard...
How You Can Have A Nightmare With Eyes Open at Camp Williams
The butterflies are stirring in San Angelo. We're not just talking about the monarchs who are gently floating through town on their way to their Winter homes in Mexico. We are talking about the butterflies that churn in stomachs as opening night at one of San Angelo's scariest Halloween attractions is this Friday night.
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Australian Shepherd Herds Massive Bull Moose Towards Its Owner Out On A Hike
Or… at least he is trying to be. I mean, I certainly don’t want an up close and personal encounter with a moose, but having a dog that wants you to see a big ol’ bull doesn’t sound like a bad thing either. Moose are actually...
How to go mushroom hunting
Turn your hikes into a foraging expedition during mushroom hunting season
What Can You Do With a 14-Foot Stolen Skeleton in Texas?
A wild story is making the rounds out of Austin after a person allegedly stole a 14-foot skeleton out of a front yard in broad daylight. So many parts to this story and video that baffle me. A couple of key questions that immediately pop up:. Why not steal the...
Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake
This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
See hiker take cover behind trees while magnificent bull moose saunters along trail
If you find yourself too close for comfort, keeping out of sight and getting behind something solid is a smart move. A hiker had a narrow escape recently when he stumbled across a huge bull moose while walking solo on a narrow trail. In a video that went viral after being shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), the hiker kept their cool and took cover behind a small clump of trees. Although narrow, the trunks were enough to keep the person hidden while the moose strolled past, seemingly unaware of their presence.
