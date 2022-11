The St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night. And Blues goalie Jordan Binnington may have made the save of the year thus far. During the first period of the game, the Blackhawks forced an odd-man rush. They had a two-on-one in the Blues offensive zone. The puck came to Taylor Raddysh’s stick, and he fired. However, he was stopped by the sprawling glove of Binnington.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO