cwbchicago.com
Retired teacher who went to prison for starting a fire outside a Chicago bar in 2015 is charged with starting another fire outside the same bar
A retired Chicago teacher who went to prison for starting a fire outside a Northwest Side tavern in 2015 was charged Wednesday with intentionally setting another fire outside the same bar. Both fires were started near a wooden deck by the rear entrance to Sidekicks, 4424 West Montrose. Surveillance video...
fox32chicago.com
Advocate Trauma Recovery Center at Chicago area hospitals helping victims of violent crimes recover
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A trauma recovery center is helping victims of violent crimes put their lives back together. The Advocate Trauma Recovery Center, which is now embedded in three Chicago area hospitals, is helping people recover, even after their physical wounds are healed. Paul Robinson, 33, was playing with...
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
fox32chicago.com
Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing. While...
theeastcountygazette.com
South Chicago-A 12-Year-Old Girl was Shot in the Neck on Sunday
On a Sunday morning, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago. At 9:24 a.m., a person in a dark-colored automobile opened fire on the girl as she walked along the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue, according to the police. She was shot in the neck...
newsy.com
Chicago Hospital Offers Cuddlers To Help NICU Babies
When it comes to infants, many claim to be baby whisperers, but only a few truly have the magic touch. For over 35 years, Rush University Medical Center in Chicago has been helping infant patients and their families through a volunteer cuddler program. When families are away from the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, volunteers comfort infants by giving them a good cuddle.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. Pherris Harrington, 26, has been charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking along with five other counts. He will appear in bond court Tuesday. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's...
Forest Park Review
The fifth child of the first Black Maywood family
Here is Myrtle Hurst’s senior class photo and quote from the 1923 Provi, the Proviso High School yearbook. Myrtle was the fifth child of Iva Van Hurst and Amanda Ema Croucher, the first Black family in Maywood. Jill Wagner.
fox32chicago.com
'Complete tragedy': 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX - A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.
South Shore fatal shooting: Man killed, suspect arrested
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:47 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1900 block of E. 71st Street when he was struck by gunfire to the torso. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles
CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
theeastcountygazette.com
Near-West Side Tow Truck Driver Shot, Killed
On Sunday night’s Near West Side, a tow truck driver was killed after being caught in the crossfire, according to Chicago police. Around 10:45 p.m., two automobiles in the 1900-block of West Fulton Street reportedly started firing at each other while a 49-year-old man was operating a tow truck traveling west. He was later recognized as Hector Negron by the medical examiner.
‘Ray Of Sunshine’ South Side Crossing Guard Has Brought Joy To Kids With Toy Giveaway For Nearly 20 Years
WOODLAWN — Angela Thompson helps Woodlawn neighbors safely cross 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue every weekday morning and afternoon. Thompson’s bubbly, outgoing demeanor can draw a big grin out of kids and grown people on any given day. But a project of hers has made neighborhood kids smile even brighter on one special day per year for nearly two decades: a Christmas toy giveaway.
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago men sold fentanyl-laced heroin at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center: complaints
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the Near West Side. Richard A. Husband, 73, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl-laced heroin. Wayne Townsend, 71, is charged with possession of a controlled substance...
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
Police seek suspect who followed, carjacked man in River North
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who carjacked a 26-year-old man after following him into a building Tuesday.The incident happened around 7 a.m., in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street. Police said a man followed the victim into a building and demanded his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the victim's 2013 Toyota sedan and hit a garage door as he left. The vehicle was left in the street and the suspect left in a 2007 Buick police say he drove prior to the incident. He later returned and took the vehicle. The Toyota was found in an alley in East Garfield Park, according to police. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
