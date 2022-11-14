ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

South Chicago-A 12-Year-Old Girl was Shot in the Neck on Sunday

On a Sunday morning, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago. At 9:24 a.m., a person in a dark-colored automobile opened fire on the girl as she walked along the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue, according to the police. She was shot in the neck...
newsy.com

Chicago Hospital Offers Cuddlers To Help NICU Babies

When it comes to infants, many claim to be baby whisperers, but only a few truly have the magic touch. For over 35 years, Rush University Medical Center in Chicago has been helping infant patients and their families through a volunteer cuddler program. When families are away from the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, volunteers comfort infants by giving them a good cuddle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. Pherris Harrington, 26, has been charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking along with five other counts.  He will appear in bond court Tuesday. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

The fifth child of the first Black Maywood family

Here is Myrtle Hurst’s senior class photo and quote from the 1923 Provi, the Proviso High School yearbook. Myrtle was the fifth child of Iva Van Hurst and Amanda Ema Croucher, the first Black family in Maywood. Jill Wagner.
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Complete tragedy': 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX - A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PHOENIX, IL
fox32chicago.com

Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles

CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Near-West Side Tow Truck Driver Shot, Killed

On Sunday night’s Near West Side, a tow truck driver was killed after being caught in the crossfire, according to Chicago police. Around 10:45 p.m., two automobiles in the 1900-block of West Fulton Street reportedly started firing at each other while a 49-year-old man was operating a tow truck traveling west. He was later recognized as Hector Negron by the medical examiner.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

‘Ray Of Sunshine’ South Side Crossing Guard Has Brought Joy To Kids With Toy Giveaway For Nearly 20 Years

WOODLAWN — Angela Thompson helps Woodlawn neighbors safely cross 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue every weekday morning and afternoon. Thompson’s bubbly, outgoing demeanor can draw a big grin out of kids and grown people on any given day. But a project of hers has made neighborhood kids smile even brighter on one special day per year for nearly two decades: a Christmas toy giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
LOMBARD, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek suspect who followed, carjacked man in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who carjacked a 26-year-old man after following him into a building Tuesday.The incident happened around 7 a.m., in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street. Police said a man followed the victim into a building and demanded his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the victim's 2013 Toyota sedan and hit a garage door as he left. The vehicle was left in the street and the suspect left in a 2007 Buick police say he drove prior to the incident. He later returned and took the vehicle.  The Toyota was found in an alley in East Garfield Park, according to police. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL

