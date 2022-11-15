ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WKRG News 5

Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
WKRG News 5

King won’t seek re-election to Mississippi Transportation Commission

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – South Mississippi will elect a new representative to the state’s transportation commission in the statewide election next year. Tom King, the incumbent since 2012 and current commission chair, announced Wednesday, Nov. 16 he will not seek reelection to the post. Before election as Southern District Transportation Commissioner, King served as […]
WDSU

Mississippi governor proposes arming teachers, staff with guns in schools

Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
WJTV 12

Eliminating income tax remains priority for Gov. Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative […]
wcbi.com

MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
panolian.com

State auditor sends demand letter to private prison

State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
WDAM-TV

Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
marketplace.org

How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded

How do you start a business when you don’t have anything to use as collateral? In most cases, the answer is simple: You can’t — a bank won’t lend you the money. But one Mississippi-based nonprofit called Higher Purpose Co. is trying to change that for Black business owners in the Mississippi Delta.
WLOX

P2P career expo draws thousands to Mississippi Coast Convention Center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pathways 2 Possibilities gives eighth-grade students from throughout South Mississippi a close encounter with possible careers that are right here in Mississippi. The career opportunities are quite literally in their hands, and they like it. “You get to pursue your dreams, check out new things that...
