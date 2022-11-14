Read full article on original website
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
lebtown.com
Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace to host ‘Christmas at Cornwall’ event on Dec. 3
The Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace will host their annual “Christmas at Cornwall” event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cornwall Iron Furnace, 94 Rexmont Road. The family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features seasonal refreshments, live music, and a model train display by Brian’s Model Trains running under the furnace’s large, decorated tree. The museum store will be open for holiday shopping, with children’s crafts in the Blacksmith Shop.
townlively.com
Celebrating The Season With Gifts That Give Hope
In 2021, Gifts That Give Hope founder Jenn Knepper made a few changes in the annual celebration. First, the event returned to its original venue, and second, it moved to a Sunday so that attendees could enjoy a little shopping following church. The formula was successful, and this year, the gift fair will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.
townlively.com
Christmas Tradition
As the holidays approach, the village of Intercourse begins to prepare for the time ahead with tasteful decorations in a variety of colors. Organizers of the 25th annual Intercourse Merchants Holiday Celebration have chosen to resurrect a time-honored tradition that points right to the heart of the season. "We are going back to our roots," said Mike Sensenig. "We will do the Nativity and Shepherds Walk."
Zipline your way through a Christmas light display at Lancaster County's Refreshing Mountain retreat
STEVENS, Pa. — Refreshing Mountain, a Lancaster County-based retreat and adventure center, announced Tuesday it's bringing back its Christmas light spectacular for another holiday season. Since 2018, guests at Refreshing Mountain could zipline their way through a forest of light-adorned trees. This year, in addition to the zipline course,...
abc27.com
‘Urban penthouse’ in 1870s Lancaster building for sale
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Historic meets modern in an apartment for sale in a Lancaster City building that was built in the late 1800s. The “urban penthouse” is located on Prince Street near Gallery Row and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its listing on the Keller Williams realty website. It’s in a building that Keller Williams says was built in 1870.
Central Pa. holiday shopping center guide: Santa Claus appearances, seasonal retailers, hours, more
With Black Friday just around the corner, area retailers and shopping centers are getting ready for the holiday shopping season. When will malls open on Black Friday? Where can you visit Santa Claus? Who are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?. We’ve got the...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season. "Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
More wreaths needed for fallen veterans at Indiantown Gap Cemetery
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — For the last four years, every grave at Indiantown Gap Cemetery in Lebanon County has had a wreath placed on it for the holidays. It's all thanks to Wreaths Across America. “We need to thank them for their life, their service, their sacrifice," said Beth...
macaronikid.com
Woman of Hanover Network Event
YWCA Hanover is once again hosting this unique networking opportunity. This event provides women with a way to connect with other like-minded women in the Hanover area! We will learn more about the resources in the Hanover community while strengthening professional relationships!. Event Date: November 17, 2022. Event Time: 5:15...
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
billypenn.com
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly
Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
wooderice.com
The Pennsylvania SPCA is Waiving All Dog Fees For Their Home For The Howlidays Event
On Saturday, November 19th all dogs’ fees will be waived at the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters (350 Erie Avenue), in an effort to help clear the shelter, and find homes for amazing pups. The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting The Home for the Howlidays from 12 pm -6:30pm. The PSPCA’s...
townlively.com
Police, Fire Rescue To Square Off In Turkey Bowl
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, Manheim Township Police Department (MTPD) and Manheim Township Fire Rescue (MTFR) will participate in their inaugural Turkey Bowl at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, 2883 Weaver Road, Lancaster. The event will be a flag football matchup between MTFR and MTPD personnel, and kickoff is...
Tiny home community planned to aid homeless veterans; Who’s contributing materials and labor?
On any given night, about 130,000 military veterans are homeless across the country. In Pennsylvania, it’s estimated there are about 15 hundred homeless vets at any given time. Some help is in sight for Central Pennsylvania’s veterans with the Tiny Homes and Community initiative for homeless and displaced veterans...
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
abc27.com
Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year. P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov....
