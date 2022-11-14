ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holland, PA

lebtown.com

Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace to host ‘Christmas at Cornwall’ event on Dec. 3

The Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace will host their annual “Christmas at Cornwall” event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cornwall Iron Furnace, 94 Rexmont Road. The family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features seasonal refreshments, live music, and a model train display by Brian’s Model Trains running under the furnace’s large, decorated tree. The museum store will be open for holiday shopping, with children’s crafts in the Blacksmith Shop.
CORNWALL, PA
townlively.com

Celebrating The Season With Gifts That Give Hope

In 2021, Gifts That Give Hope founder Jenn Knepper made a few changes in the annual celebration. First, the event returned to its original venue, and second, it moved to a Sunday so that attendees could enjoy a little shopping following church. The formula was successful, and this year, the gift fair will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.
LANCASTER, PA
townlively.com

Christmas Tradition

As the holidays approach, the village of Intercourse begins to prepare for the time ahead with tasteful decorations in a variety of colors. Organizers of the 25th annual Intercourse Merchants Holiday Celebration have chosen to resurrect a time-honored tradition that points right to the heart of the season. "We are going back to our roots," said Mike Sensenig. "We will do the Nativity and Shepherds Walk."
INTERCOURSE, PA
abc27.com

‘Urban penthouse’ in 1870s Lancaster building for sale

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Historic meets modern in an apartment for sale in a Lancaster City building that was built in the late 1800s. The “urban penthouse” is located on Prince Street near Gallery Row and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its listing on the Keller Williams realty website. It’s in a building that Keller Williams says was built in 1870.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season. "Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

Woman of Hanover Network Event

YWCA Hanover is once again hosting this unique networking opportunity. This event provides women with a way to connect with other like-minded women in the Hanover area! We will learn more about the resources in the Hanover community while strengthening professional relationships!. Event Date: November 17, 2022. Event Time: 5:15...
HANOVER, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
billypenn.com

Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townlively.com

Police, Fire Rescue To Square Off In Turkey Bowl

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, Manheim Township Police Department (MTPD) and Manheim Township Fire Rescue (MTFR) will participate in their inaugural Turkey Bowl at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, 2883 Weaver Road, Lancaster. The event will be a flag football matchup between MTFR and MTPD personnel, and kickoff is...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year. P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

