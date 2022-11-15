ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

CBS News

Police: Man found with 22 lbs. of cocaine arrested on drug-related charges

SACRAMENTO - Police arrested a man believed to be connected with narcotics sales in the Sacramento area. According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, South Sacramento Gang Enforcement Team officers recently investigated someone suspected of selling narcotics. Officers served a search warrant on the suspect, 20-year-old Amit Singh, and say...
SACRAMENTO, CA

