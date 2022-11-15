Read full article on original website
CBS News
Placer County deputy arrested for DUI during service call, turned in by colleagues
During a call for service, deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office noticed one of their colleagues was possibly drunk. After a field sobriety test, the deputy blew a .18 and was booked into jail.
CBS News
Man allegedly shoots himself after shooting, killing wife at RV park in Winters
WINTERS - A woman was found shot to death inside an RV in Winters Sunday and her husband, the suspected shooter, shot and killed himself a couple of hours later, authorities say. According to a Yolo County Sheriff's Office statement, on Sunday just before 11 a.m., deputies went to Canyon...
CBS News
Police: Man found with 22 lbs. of cocaine arrested on drug-related charges
SACRAMENTO - Police arrested a man believed to be connected with narcotics sales in the Sacramento area. According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, South Sacramento Gang Enforcement Team officers recently investigated someone suspected of selling narcotics. Officers served a search warrant on the suspect, 20-year-old Amit Singh, and say...
