Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Eagles Win!

Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here’s how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):. Zach Berman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

A Lifetime Devoted to the Eagles — Now There’s a Fan Cave

The Eagles Monday Night Football loss to the Commanders hasn’t dimmed Delaware County fan Allison Cawley one bit. She may be disappointed (she’s not alone) but that won’t stop her from enjoying the Birds — good times and bad — in her Eagles fan cave in her Delaware County basement, writes Dave Uram for KYW Newsradio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping First Eagles Loss

It wasn't pretty. Not even close. The Eagles' first loss finally arrived when they lost to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, on Monday Night Football. It wasn't a good look on national television for the Eagles. They faced adversity, trailing by nine points entering the final quarter, and fumbled three times over those final 15 minutes.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

