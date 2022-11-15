Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 in games he's started for the Washington Commanders this season, including a massive 32-21 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles play the Commanders for a second time and the first since they roughed up former quarterback Carson Wentz in a 24-8 rout in September.
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here’s how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):. Zach Berman...
The Eagles Monday Night Football loss to the Commanders hasn’t dimmed Delaware County fan Allison Cawley one bit. She may be disappointed (she’s not alone) but that won’t stop her from enjoying the Birds — good times and bad — in her Eagles fan cave in her Delaware County basement, writes Dave Uram for KYW Newsradio.
It wasn't pretty. Not even close. The Eagles' first loss finally arrived when they lost to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, on Monday Night Football. It wasn't a good look on national television for the Eagles. They faced adversity, trailing by nine points entering the final quarter, and fumbled three times over those final 15 minutes.
First the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Next, some of their players rubbed it in. The Commanders won 32-21 to improve to 5-5, while handing the 8-1 Eagles their first loss of the season. After getting the win, the Commanders played Meek Mill’s...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
Some Delco fans had a chance to tailgate with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie at a recent Lincoln Financial Field game, writes Sharifa Jackson for 6abc. These faithful fans along with those living outside of Delaware County showed up before sunrise Monday and tailgated the entire day away before the late-night Eagles-Washington Commanders game.
