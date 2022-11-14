Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.51, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained...
NASDAQ
Bpost (BPOSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, bpost (BPOSY) closed at $5.59, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.69%...
NASDAQ
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $82.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $24.64, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator...
NASDAQ
Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $244.86, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and...
NASDAQ
General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About TRxADE (MEDS) Rating Upgrade to Buy
TRxADE (MEDS) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of...
NASDAQ
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $434.70, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Paychex (PAYX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Paychex (PAYX) closed the most recent trading day at $120.22, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
NASDAQ
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 220%. A...
NASDAQ
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (OFS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this management investment company reflects...
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
What Makes Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.06%. A...
NASDAQ
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
PDF Solutions (PDFS) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Comments / 0