ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

From Hi-Chew To Sandwich Seaweed, We Want To Know Which Asian Snack Is Your Absolute Favorite

By Victoria Vouloumanos
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiwJ4_0jAva0PC00

Food can carry a lot of emotion, from defining our childhoods to triggering specific memories. And often times, snacks from your culture can be extra special. As a Korean American, there will always be a special place (or maybe weakness) in my heart for Asian snacks.

Anime Crimes Division / Crunchyroll / RocketJump

For instance, I still distinctly remember by my mom and aunts munching on dried squid while chatting and watching TV. Meanwhile, my sister and I couldn't get enough of Shrimp Chips, Hello Panda and Pocky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15umpw_0jAva0PC00
Mmeemil / Getty Images

And as I've gotten older, new friends have shared their favorite Asian snacks with me — except they're not always popular or as easy to find in the US, like:

Honey Butter Chips: I'd met up with my friend, who'd recently visited South Korea, and she'd surprised me with a bag of Honey Butter Chips, which she'd tried for the first time while there. Unsurprisingly, I was hooked and even more excited when I found them at H-Mart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxaVm_0jAva0PC00

I even grabbed an extra bag to show my family. I probably never would have grabbed this off the shelf on my own (despite my love for honey), but it really is such a great blend of sweet and salty flavors.

(You can get a bag of Honey Butter Chips from Amazon for $11.69 .)

Amazon / Via amazon.com

White Rabbit Creamy Candy: A colleague had just returned from China and brought a bag of White Rabbit Creamy Candy to the office with her. Everyone was flocking to her desk, and when I tried one, I understood why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAqCT_0jAva0PC00

To be honest, I'm not super into candy, but I really liked White Rabbit. It's a milk-based, chewy candy, if you haven't tried it, and it's been around since 1943.

(You can get a bag of White Rabbit Creamy Candy from Amazon for $7.24 .)

Amazon / Via amazon.com

Hi-Chew: When I was in college, I worked retail. One day, behind our cash wrap, there was a bag of Hi-Chew that my friends were so excited about. It should go without saying that watermelon was my favorite flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xplkq_0jAva0PC00

So, apparently, Hi-Chew was created to be an edible chewing gum since it's taboo to take food out of your mouth in Japan. There are almost 200 flavors available in Japan and a little more than 20 in the US.

(You can try six packs of Hi-Chew from Amazon for $16.90 .)

Amazon / Via amazon.com

So, I want to know: Whether it's Frooti or Taokaenoi Sandwich Seaweed, what's your favorite Asian snack, and where do you normally get it from?

If you have a specific memory associated with the snack, I'd also love to hear about it!

Share your snacks in the comments below — along with a photo, if you'd like! — or via this Google Form to remain anonymous. You could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy