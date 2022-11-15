From Hi-Chew To Sandwich Seaweed, We Want To Know Which Asian Snack Is Your Absolute Favorite
Food can carry a lot of emotion, from defining our childhoods to triggering specific memories. And often times, snacks from your culture can be extra special. As a Korean American, there will always be a special place (or maybe weakness) in my heart for Asian snacks.Anime Crimes Division / Crunchyroll / RocketJump
For instance, I still distinctly remember by my mom and aunts munching on dried squid while chatting and watching TV. Meanwhile, my sister and I couldn't get enough of Shrimp Chips, Hello Panda and Pocky.
And as I've gotten older, new friends have shared their favorite Asian snacks with me — except they're not always popular or as easy to find in the US, like:
Honey Butter Chips: I'd met up with my friend, who'd recently visited South Korea, and she'd surprised me with a bag of Honey Butter Chips, which she'd tried for the first time while there. Unsurprisingly, I was hooked and even more excited when I found them at H-Mart.
White Rabbit Creamy Candy: A colleague had just returned from China and brought a bag of White Rabbit Creamy Candy to the office with her. Everyone was flocking to her desk, and when I tried one, I understood why.
Hi-Chew: When I was in college, I worked retail. One day, behind our cash wrap, there was a bag of Hi-Chew that my friends were so excited about. It should go without saying that watermelon was my favorite flavor.
So, I want to know: Whether it's Frooti or Taokaenoi Sandwich Seaweed, what's your favorite Asian snack, and where do you normally get it from?
If you have a specific memory associated with the snack, I'd also love to hear about it!
