Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has fans pondering the difference between ‘understandable’ and ‘justified’
This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler has a talent for creating villains that are a little too reasonable for the audience to actively root against them. After Erik Killmonger in Black Panther had everyone struggling to pick a side, Wakanda Forever‘s Namor is now sparking debate about the validity of his actions.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star names Riri Williams’ most important quality
Warning: Minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have stolen the show on multiple fronts in both 2022 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, but that truth is at its most palpable when the cast’s performances become part of the conversation. Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor) tangoed ferociously on both choreographic and dramatic levels while navigating complex humanity on their own. Danai Gurira’s Okoye had her development cracked wide open over the events of the film, and Angela Bassett’s captivating turn as Ramonda has sparked some Oscars questions.
What was the inspiration behind the costumes of Namor in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’
Ryan Coogler’s choice to change Namor‘s origins from what they are in the Marvel comics brought with it an entire new set of challenges and thrills, in similar measure. Oscar-winning Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth Carter called her work on the film “an experience of a lifetime,” both because of the deep dive into Mesoamerican culture and the literal deep dive underwater to create the best possible waterproof costumes for Namor and the Talokanil.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans
Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery. Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark...
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Genius ‘Wakanda Forever’ costume detail reveals the truth about Shuri’s Black Panther
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out in the world, telling the story of the rise of the affluent African nation’s new protector. Yes, just as all the signs were pointing to, the late King T’Challa’s mantle was indeed taken up by his little sister Shuri, albeit reluctantly, as the super-smart princess initially has no desire to become the next Black Panther. However, once she finally does suit up to take on Namor and the Talokanil, her costume features an ingenious hint at what makes her different from her brother.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star reacts to a headline of unquenchable thirst
Actor Winston Duke’s playful response to a risqué news headline about his physical attributes is making waves on social media. A tweet from Bossip audaciously salivated over the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star’s powerful thighs, describing them as “man yams.”. Duke took the libidinous fervor over...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star told the director he’d ‘rue the day’ he decided on her fate
Succulent spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as you may have guessed. As if it couldn’t be made any clearer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hammered home the notion that the throne of the titular African nation may be well and truly cursed. When you think about it, we’ve...
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
She-Hulk could be the one to smash the MCU’s rumored vibranium war arc
Following the events in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever there’s been growing speculation of the MCU heading for some kind of vibranium war. Both Wakanda and the undersea kingdom of Talokan have this powerful, metal ore, and the movie showed that other nations want it for themselves. CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is potentially putting together the Thunderbolts team for the purpose of attaining vibranium for the United States, and her cunningness and the strength of the team might be enough to get the job done — but there are some theories that could disrupt this plan, and they involve Hulk and She-Hulk.
An ‘Avengers’ text chain exists and actively roasts people, as per Chris Hemsworth
To no one’s surprise, the Avengers‘ cast is as close as we would’ve expected, with Chris Hemsworth proving that even 10 years later, their collective bond has nowhere near vanished. During the latest episode on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host prompted Hemsworth by bringing...
James Gunn dispels an impressive misconception about Groot in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
James Gunn is dispelling an impressive misconception about Groot in the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Earlier Thursday, the initial reactions for Marvel’s Special Presentation coming to Disney Plus next week heaped praise upon the spacefaring adventure that happens to involve a heavy dose of Kevin Bacon. In one of those initial reactions, which gave the special a 10/10 overall, the Twitter user claimed “Groot being practical was dope.” Gunn retweeted the post, with a surprising revelation,
The best and worst versions of the same DC characters
It seems that some actors were born to play specific superheroes or supervillains while others should steer far away from anything to do with the genre. It’s also great to see actors take on roles and make them their own, yet it also can be a little sad when talented actors are miscast in roles or even take on what could have been magical parts if not for poor writing.
Science has officially proven that MCU fans are growing weary of constant content
Phase Four may have drawn to an end following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing up the pros and cons from what’s proven to comfortably the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most divisive stage yet. With new movies and Disney Plus...
The Kang Dynasty plot and new Avengers team leaked – and you’re not ready for any of it
Avengers 5, subtitled The Kang Dynasty, premieres on May 2nd, 2025. That’s assuming Marvel or Disney don’t reshuffle the MCU’s release dates anymore. That means about two and a half years of waiting for this first big Avengers adventure of the Multiverse Saga. The film will set up the showdown in Secret Wars (Avengers 6), much like Infinity War did for Endgame at the end of the Infinity Saga.
A wretched off-kilter murder mystery that inadvertently relaunched a megastar pursues an undue reappraisal
When you name the movies that turned Robert Downey Jr. from a has-been into an A-list superstar, the first two that come to mind are no doubt Iron Man or Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. While both are true to a certain extent, the chain of events that kick-started the actor’s ascension to the top of the Hollywood tree technically began with 2003’s Gothika.
Keanu Reeves locks in his next role, and Jonah Hill is set to direct
Jonah Hill will direct John Wick star Keanu Reeves in an upcoming film project shrouded in secrecy called Outcome. Hill’s Strong Baby company is producing the film and it’s reportedly going to be shopped around to different studios. There aren’t any plot details for the film just yet,...
An all-star epic that’s an ‘Avengers’ movie in everything but name makes its annual streaming splash
If you were called upon to name a 2012 big budget blockbuster that featured a recognizable cast of stars inhabiting a myriad of iconic roles partnering up to do battle against a pale-skinned threat with designs on taking over the universe, then we’d feel pretty confident Rise of the Guardians wouldn’t be the first title on your lips.
