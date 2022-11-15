Read full article on original website
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Dodgers News: Kershaw Re-Signs, LA Declines Option on Turner, Roster Notes, Pujols Baseball Auction and More
It may be the offseason, but it was a busy week for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The General Managers’ meetings were held in Las Vegas this week and, surprisingly, a bunch of news came from the event. The Dodgers were faced with several roster decisions, including tough ones with...
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Russell Wilson news
It’s no secret to anyone who has watched the NFL this year that Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. With him leading the team, the Denver Broncos have just a 3-6 record this season and the worst scoring offense in the entire NFL this season, averaging just 14.6 points per game.
thecomeback.com
Gisele replacing Tom Brady with new sports star
It hasn’t even been a month since Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele officially announced their divorce. And it looks like at least one of them has moved on quite quickly as Gisele was seen out with a new man during her recent trip to Costa Rica – famous MMA coach and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
thecomeback.com
NFL legend slams Herschel Walker’s ’embarrassing’ comments
With the December 6 runoff looming against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock following America’s most intense Senatorial campaign, Republican nominee Herschel Walker’s reputation for saying very weird or confusing things about the environment continues to precede him. Walker, who survived the initial election to make it this far...
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries, who played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, announced that he is gay.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers fans have reacted to a trade idea that would see Anthony Davis end up on the Atlanta Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins, and more.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Outbid By Angels For All-Star Starter After Showing Initial Interest
The Boston Red Sox perennially boast one of the largest payrolls in Major League Baseball thanks to their massive market, consistent ownership and active fanbase. They were one of just six teams to exceed the luxury tax last season, yet they may have been outbid for a top starter already.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
Former MLB star Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to felony federal charges, faces up to 5 years in prison
It was less than a decade ago that Cuban sensation Yasiel Puig made his way to the states and was
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
msn.com
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
