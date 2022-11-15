ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Russell Wilson news

It’s no secret to anyone who has watched the NFL this year that Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. With him leading the team, the Denver Broncos have just a 3-6 record this season and the worst scoring offense in the entire NFL this season, averaging just 14.6 points per game.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Gisele replacing Tom Brady with new sports star

It hasn’t even been a month since Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele officially announced their divorce. And it looks like at least one of them has moved on quite quickly as Gisele was seen out with a new man during her recent trip to Costa Rica – famous MMA coach and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL legend slams Herschel Walker’s ’embarrassing’ comments

With the December 6 runoff looming against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock following America’s most intense Senatorial campaign, Republican nominee Herschel Walker’s reputation for saying very weird or confusing things about the environment continues to precede him. Walker, who survived the initial election to make it this far...
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday

A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks

Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency

The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
NEW YORK STATE

