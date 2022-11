A Florida man was arrested and charged after police officers that he murdered his estranged wife and transported her body to an unknown location. Florida man Jose Luis Pacheco, 36 years old, was taken into custody on Monday. Police authorities found evidence that would suggest he killed his estranged wife Mimose Dulcio. He was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO