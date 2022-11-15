Perhaps you’ve heard folks talking about Andor in increasingly superlative terms. There is blanket praise about how it is among the best Star Wars stories out there, how it’s a strikingly angry show, a super grounded show that is light on fan service and big on politics and so on, and so forth. This can be a lot to take in, especially if you have been burned by Disney Plus’ recent run of Star Wars TV shows and aren’t so hot on the future of this galaxy far away. This is fair! There are some people (hello, I wrote a bunch of these articles) that have gone zero-to-sixty on the prequel to a prequel, demanding that everyone take it seriously. But Andor’s got more going on than just heady politics and rebellious self-sacrifice.

