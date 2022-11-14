Read full article on original website
Open-world football RPG, Soccer Story, is scheduled for release on November 29
Soccer Story is an upcoming open-world football role-playing game developed by PanicBarn and published by No More Robots. In this game, every local soccer stadium, team, and tournament has all been closed down. Thankfully, a magical soccer ball has determined who will save the sport of soccer. Watch a preview of the Soccer Story reveal trailer, courtesy of No More Robots’ official Youtube channel:
Kandria release date trailer reveals January 2023 launch
Kandria, an upcoming indie hack and slash game with hand-crafted rooms, has officially announced that it will launch on January 11th, 2023. It will be available on Steam and Itch, and it will also be directly downloadable on the official website. You can watch Kandria’s new trailer on publisher Nicolas...
Risen port announced with release date trailer, due January 2023
Risen, the hit fantasy RPG from developer Piranha Bytes, has just released a brand-new trailer for an upcoming port. It is scheduled to launch on January 24th, 2023, and it will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch. You can watch today’s new trailer for the port on publisher THQ Nordic’s YouTube channel here:
Monster Hunter Rise reveals details and launch dates for Versions 13 to 15
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has just released their brand-new digital event covering all of the details fans can expect from Version 13, also known as Title Update 3. The update will be free, and it has now been announced for November 24th, 2022. A new roadmap has revealed that Version...
The Dark Pictures Anthology unveils the first teaser for Directive 8020
Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology just teased its next game, titled The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020. It is labeled as the first game of The Dark Pictures Anthology Season 2. The trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 was featured as a mid-credits clip in The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me and surfaced on the internet prior to the November 18th release of The Devil In Me.
A.V.A Global announces November Update: New maps, rewards, and bug fixes
A.V.A Global announces the upcoming November Update, bringing new maps, base items, rewards, and bug fixes to the game. In addition, the update will see new skinned items, quality-of-life improvements, procurement upgrades, and a new character. Details of the update were obtained from the A.V.A Global official Steam post, and...
Surviving the Abyss announced for January 2023 with new trailer
Surviving the Abyss, the latest installment in publisher Paradox Arc’s Surviving series, has just been announced to launch early next year. Today’s announcement trailer reveals that Steam Early Access for the game will be available on January 17th, 2023. For a brief look at the gameplay, you can watch the full trailer on Paradox’s YouTube channel here:
Fire Emblem Engage releases new trailer with multiple characters revealed
Fire Emblem Engage is an upcoming tactical role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch, developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo. It is a Fire Emblem installment that is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2023. Recently, Nintendo published a new Fire Emblem Engage trailer titled The Divine Dragon Awakens, which showcases the game’s characters and some important cutscenes.
School of Hierarchy Trello Link & Discord Server (November 2022)
Roblox School of Hierarchy is an experience created by the developers at School of Hierarchy. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Fortnite v22.40 brings several map changes
Fortnite’s version 22.40 has been released, marking the game’s last major update before the end of Chapter 3 Season 4. The 22.40 update for Fortnite Battle Royale adds the Octane vehicle from Rocket League as well as the Grapple Glider. Players may also participate in the Big Battle LTM by joining a large team. In addition to new content like Rocket League vehicles, Tainted Towers, and cosmetic items, version 22.40 will also bring several map changes.
Sea of Thieves announces new origins comic series and Return of The Damned Results livestream schedule
Sea of Thieves, a first-person perspective action-adventure game developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios is almost ready for its Season Eight. As such, more and more details about the new season are being revealed. Recently in Sea of Thieves news, John McMurtrie provides a sneak peek at Season Eight, announces the release of a new Sea of Thieves: Origins comic book series, and more.
Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is coming to PC on December 6th
Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is a modern empire-building grand-strategy game developed by Black Sea Games and published by THQ Nordic. The game runs in real-time and is set in the medieval era where players become the King and wrestle over control of Europe. Knights of Honor II: Sovereign will launch for PC via Steam on December 6th. Take a look at the Knights of Honor II: Sovereign Release Date Announcement Trailer, courtesy of THQ Nordic’s official Youtube channel:
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Version 3.11 adds a new playable character, Incarnation Shards exchange system, and more
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is an action-packed battle game with swords, magic, and iconic SAO (Sword Art Online) characters. It is a JRPG where players take on the role of Kirito and forge relationships and bonds with various characters to be playable. Through the course, Bandai Namco has managed to improve the game’s overall experience. Recently, Bandai Namco released the details regarding Version 3.11 of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris.
Victoria 3 Patch 1.1 update and timeframe
Victoria 3 has revealed details of their upcoming Patch 1.1, which will focus mainly on bug fixes, balancing, AI improvements, and UI/UX work and will be released at the end of the year. Later, they will release another free major patch update, 1.2, focusing on warfare and diplomacy. In the meantime, the Hotfix (1.0.6) is live and should help with performance improvements and bug fixes.
Graze Counter GM launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on January 18th
Graze Counter GM is a bullet hell shooter game where players “graze” past enemy bullets to charge the “Graze Count.” It was developed by Bikkuri Software and published by Henteko Doujin. The game is a remake of the famous 2017’s Graze Counter with more characters and stages.
Hunt: Showdown – The Concubine DLC is out now with a new hunter and weapons
Hunt: Showdown’s latest DLC, The Concubine, is now live and available on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. This DLC contains one Legendary Hunter, two Legendary weapons, and one Legendary tool: The Concubine (Hunter), Shahmaran (Sparks LRR), Sister’s Anguish (Hand Crossbow), and Pride’s Death (Heavy Knife). . The official video...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release new Overview trailer
Nintendo has released yet another trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which concisely recaps the setting and fundamental mechanics of the game. There are a couple glimpses of new material, including gym leaders, the in-game camera app, Pokémon baths, and smaller details that were overlooked in past trailers. You can watch the full overview trailer on Nintendo’s YouTube channel here:
Deep Rock Galactic introduces Season 03: Plaguefall’s new threat, the Rockpox
Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative first-person shooter video game developed by Ghost Ship Games and published by Coffee Stain Publishing. As players prepare for the new Season, Deep Rock Galactic gives a preview of Season 3 in a new trailer, featuring a new threat, called the Rockpox. DRG Season...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II delays CDL Moshpit
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has officially delayed the highly anticipated CDL Moshpit playlist, which was originally intended to launch alongside multiplayer’s first season. Developer Treyarch Studios has cited that “recently discovered issues” will cause a “slight delay”:. Treyarch Studios promptly followed up this...
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me worldwide release schedule revealed
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, simply known as The Devil in Me, is an upcoming interactive drama and survival horror video game scheduled for release this 2022 by Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is the fourth and last installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology’s first season, after Man of Medan (2019), Little Hope (2020), and House of Ashes (2021). The Devil in Me, like previous titles in the series, offers a cast of five playable characters with a branching storyline driven by player decisions.
