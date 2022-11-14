Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
Sea of Thieves announces new origins comic series and Return of The Damned Results livestream schedule
Sea of Thieves, a first-person perspective action-adventure game developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios is almost ready for its Season Eight. As such, more and more details about the new season are being revealed. Recently in Sea of Thieves news, John McMurtrie provides a sneak peek at Season Eight, announces the release of a new Sea of Thieves: Origins comic book series, and more.
Xbox Game Pass Finally Adding 2021's Most Controversial Game
What is arguably the most controversial game that launched in 2021 will finally be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Over the past few months, numerous titles that launched last year have slowly been coming to the Xbox subscription service. Some of these games in question have included Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, and Deathloop, to name a few. And while most of these projects that came to Game Pass were quite well-received, this new addition might not be met with as much excitement.
Massive Cyberpunk 2077 update just improved the game's best feature
Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch resolved an array of issues with the dystopian RPG, even in the soon-to-be-doomed Stadia version, and the new FSR 2.1 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles makes the game look more beautiful than ever before. What's FSR when it's at home? It stands for fidelity...
Monster Hunter Rise reveals details and launch dates for Versions 13 to 15
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has just released their brand-new digital event covering all of the details fans can expect from Version 13, also known as Title Update 3. The update will be free, and it has now been announced for November 24th, 2022. A new roadmap has revealed that Version...
The Dark Pictures Anthology unveils the first teaser for Directive 8020
Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology just teased its next game, titled The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020. It is labeled as the first game of The Dark Pictures Anthology Season 2. The trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 was featured as a mid-credits clip in The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me and surfaced on the internet prior to the November 18th release of The Devil In Me.
The Witcher 3 is getting its first new DLC in six years
CD Projekt RED has reiterated that the new The Witcher 3 DLC is on its way to all platforms with the arrival of the next-gen update for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S on 14th December. Of course, the DLC might not be welcomed so warmly as it...
PlayStation Plus Getting Massive Black Friday Discount
Sony has announced that it will be drastically marking down its PlayStation Plus subscription service to coincide with Black Friday. Typically, around this time each year, Sony and various retailers drop the price of PS Plus by a substantial amount, which always makes it a good time for customers to re-up their subscriptions. Once again, this trend will be continuing in 2022 and is set to kick off later this week.
Best Starter Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet – Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly!
The launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch consoles is near. As fans prepare to step into the Paldea region, one of their concerns is deciding which starter Pokémon would be the best to begin their journey with. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will be the three starter Pokémon in the new installment of the Pokémon franchise. Here are all of the relevant pieces of information to help you choose among the three starter Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II delays CDL Moshpit
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has officially delayed the highly anticipated CDL Moshpit playlist, which was originally intended to launch alongside multiplayer’s first season. Developer Treyarch Studios has cited that “recently discovered issues” will cause a “slight delay”:. Treyarch Studios promptly followed up this...
Hunt: Showdown – The Concubine DLC is out now with a new hunter and weapons
Hunt: Showdown’s latest DLC, The Concubine, is now live and available on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. This DLC contains one Legendary Hunter, two Legendary weapons, and one Legendary tool: The Concubine (Hunter), Shahmaran (Sparks LRR), Sister’s Anguish (Hand Crossbow), and Pride’s Death (Heavy Knife). . The official video...
Pokémon TCG Live goes global this week, replacing TCG Online
Pokémon TCG Online is officially being phased out as Pokémon TCG Live rolls out its Beta this week. This new version of Pokémon’s online trading card game experience will also be free to play, available on iOS, Android, PC and macOS. The new update to the...
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me worldwide release schedule revealed
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, simply known as The Devil in Me, is an upcoming interactive drama and survival horror video game scheduled for release this 2022 by Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is the fourth and last installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology’s first season, after Man of Medan (2019), Little Hope (2020), and House of Ashes (2021). The Devil in Me, like previous titles in the series, offers a cast of five playable characters with a branching storyline driven by player decisions.
There’s never been a worse time to buy a PS5
As much as I’ve been enjoying the PS5 since its 2020 launch, I have to say that I think the future’s looking bleak for Sony’s flagship console. It’s hard to deny the PS5 has blazed a trail throughout the current console generation. It’s housed some of my favorite games this decade including Returnal, Astro’s Playroom and the Demon’s Souls remake.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 20 New Games at Once
Sony has today added a whopping 20 new games at a single time for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. While those who are subscribed to PS Plus Essential have been able to download their free games for November 2022 for multiple weeks at this point, Premium and Extra members have instead been left waiting a bit longer to get their own slate of new titles. Luckily, this month's lineup is likely one of the best that Sony has added since overhauling PS Plus a few months back.
Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code has been leaked on GitHub
Recent reports have revealed that some parts of Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code have been leaked on GitHub. DSOGaming states that the source code contains scripting functions as well as turntables. According to other sources, the leak includes previously unreleased content from GTA Online, notes from the developers, and components of the anti-cheat system.
PlayStation games all have the exact same problem right now
Nothing breaks the sense of immersion like a character that won’t stop talking. Since the old days of Navi boring us to death in Ocarina of Time, there’s a tendency for developers to show a disturbing lack of faith in the cognitive ability of their players. This issue is perhaps most prevalent in PlayStation’s two big hitters of 2022: God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West.
The people have spoken: Sonic Frontiers is better than Elden Ring
Due to user review averages, Sonic is GOTY now, sorry.
