kuer.org
If former Rep. Joel Ferry resigns again, what happens to his Utah Legislature seat?
After Joel Ferry was confirmed by the Utah Senate in August to be the state’s new Department of Natural Resources executive director, he resigned from his seat in the Legislature. But the Republican decided to remain on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election. Now, he leads the House...
Bill upending how Utahns pay for water gets dammed up in the legislature
A bill that would have dramatically changed how Utahns pay for water will not be advancing in the state legislature this year.
kjzz.com
Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats’ decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state’s […]
kjzz.com
Utahns, elected officials react to third consecutive Trump presidential bid
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — All the votes are not even counted from this election and the 2024 cycle has already begun. That’s because the GOP’s last presidential nominee, Donald Trump, announced his candidacy for another run at the presidency in two years. But many voters and...
Utah elected officials urge Ron DeSantis to make 2024 presidential bid
86 Utah elected officials have called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make a bid for President of the United States in 2024
Nevada's Secretary of State addresses election denial, fraudulent claims
In recent years "election denying" has become more prevalent. More voters and candidates have claimed elections were "fraudulent," or did not accept the results.
KSLTV
Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race
DRAPER, Utah — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
Lawmakers propose income tax cut, amendment on property taxes
Despite recession storm clouds on the horizon, Utah's financial picture is looking good. The Utah State Legislature's powerful Executive Appropriations Committee
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
Two freshman lawmakers discuss joining the Utah Senate
When the state legislature convenes for its general session next year, there will be some new lawmakers in the mix.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag
The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?
Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement...
Public hearing set for new policy to govern Heber Valley agriculture lands
The public has a chance to weigh in on a measure Wasatch County could take to offer new protections to farmlands. The Wasatch County Council is considering giving farmers a way to try to fight eminent domain and prevent urbanization on their lands. people can weigh in during a public hearing Wednesday.
ksl.com
Utah police learn how to intervene against their own — even if it's the chief
NORTH SALT LAKE — When a police officer sees his or her partner — or even supervisor — get too heated or emotional during an arrest, would that officer feel comfortable stepping in and pulling that officer back?. A special training being offered this week to all...
