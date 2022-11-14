ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

The 'world's largest floating wind farm' produces its first power

Norwegian energy firm Equinor said power production from Hywind Tampen's first wind turbine took place on Sunday afternoon. Seven of the wind farm's turbines are slated to come on stream in 2022, with installation of the remaining four taking place in 2023.in. While wind is a renewable energy source, Hywind...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil have just landed a major victory

It is nice to start a column with a bit of good climate news. Just over halfway through Just Stop Oil’s month of peaceful disruptive climate actions in October, came the positive announcement that another of the UK’s top banks was to ban loans for new oil and gas field projects.This is the one simple demand of Just Stop Oil – that the UK government bans all new fossil fuel projects. It is the essential first step to wean ourselves off all existing fossil fuels in time to avoid utter climate destruction.On 20 October, Lloyds Banking Group announced an end...
The Independent

Almost 90% of coal plants must close to limit global heating to 1.5C, report warns OLD

Global coal use must be slashed by 90 per cent by 2050 if the world is to meet its net zero goals and limit global heating to 1.5C, a new report warns. The report, released by International Energy Agency (IEA) amid energy talks at Cop27 in Egypt, reveals staggering data on the dependence on coal in several countries despite ambitious climate action goals announced by leaders.It calls for a steep reduction in the use of the fossil fuel, including crucial policy changes this decade, for the world to avoid the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. The planet has...
Reuters

India seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels - sources

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday.
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
US News and World Report

Shell, Chinese Partner to Drop Off-Shore Wind Farm Project in France

PARIS (Reuters) - Oil major Shell and state-owned Chinese energy company CGN on Tuesday said that they would drop their plan for a floating wind power project on France's Brittany coast, citing inflation and supply chain problems among other reasons. "The project faced several technical, commercial and financial challenges, all...
CNBC

'Vaccination-style' intervention needed to solve energy crisis, UK energy boss says

The average U.K. household faces paying a £2,500 ($2,900) annual bill for the next two years, up from £1,400 in October 2021. A "very active intervention, vaccination-style," is needed to tackle the crisis and prevent future energy crises from happening, said Raman Bhatia, CEO of clean energy-focused supplier Ovo Energy.
NASDAQ

COP27: Energy crisis leaves fossil fuel phase-out clubs struggling to recruit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An alliance committed to banning new domestic oil and gas drilling added Portugal as a member at the COP27 climate talks on Wednesday, but big fossil fuel producers stayed away as the world reels from energy turmoil caused by the Ukraine war. The...
US News and World Report

Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
US News and World Report

Indonesia Signs Deals to Accelerate Clean Energy Transition

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia signed deals with international lenders and major nations on Tuesday that will bring billions of dollars in funding to help the country increase its use of renewable energy and reduce its reliance on coal. The $20 billion agreement was announced on the sidelines...
The Independent

Coal-dependent India asks world to avoid ‘singling out’ fossil fuel in final Cop27 agreement

India is demanding that coal not be “singled out” in the final agreement from Cop27 after a furore over the wording around the dirtiest fossil fuel at the last climate conference in Glasgow.The country, which remains heavily dependent on coal, has demanded that “all fossil fuels” that contribute to planet-heating emissions be treated as equals instead of “singling out coal”, according to submissions made by India, seen by The Independent.The text of the final agreement is currently being debated by negotiators at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.Earlier, Bloomberg reported that India’s negotiators were demanding that the final agreement include mention...
gcaptain.com

Shipper Files FMC Complaint: Maersk ‘Flouts the Law to Rake in Profits’

A Florida shipper has issued a complaint against Maersk and its subsidiary, Hamburg Süd, that includes a failure to meet contractual obligations and “retaliation and collusion” to manipulate the market. The complaint raised with the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) on 9 November is by furniture importer...
FLORIDA STATE
gcaptain.com

Svitzer Planning Lockout of Australian Harbor Tug Crews in Dispute with Unions

Towage operator Svitzer, an A.P. Moller-Maersk subsidiary, has announced an indefinite lockout of Australian harbor tug crews over an industrial labor dispute with maritime unions, likely to result in major implications for shipping across the country. The lockout will begin Friday at noon local time and will continue indefinitely, Svitzer...

