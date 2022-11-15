ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take out the trash!
2d ago

look at what the election got us! more executive orders!

kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER ADDRESSING RSV CASES

On Monday, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order in response to a surge in pediatric cases and hospitalizations for respiratory viruses across Oregon. A release said this includes Respiratory Syncytial Virus – commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases

Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KGW

RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
OREGON STATE
kpic

New form of fentanyl seized in Multnomah County

The Albany Oregon Police Department Facebook page posted an image of a new form of fentanyl that appears to look like 'Nerds' candy. According to the police department, another agency in Multnomah Count had initially posted the seizure. Police say the new form of fentanyl was from a recent local...
ALBANY, OR
ijpr.org

Oregonians are in for a possible "respiratory trifecta" this season

Dr. Tom Jeanne is Deputy State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority. “Some have been talking about a respiratory’ trifecta’ this season or a ‘triple-demic,’ but as we like to say in public health, every respiratory season is a bad respiratory season.”. Jeanne said...
kpic

What to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity

SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Brown saved lives during pandemic

During political debates I heard several people running for office trash Gov. Kate Brown’s school closing rules. We had a virus that was unknown to us, with no viable vaccinations available at first. We also had too many folks who refused to isolate or to mask up. With the rules that Gov. Brown put in place, Oregon was consistently among the states with the lowest number of infections. Instead of trashing her, we should thank her for saving the lives of our children, their teachers and other school employees.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Paid Leave Oregon set to go into effect in January

PORTLAND, Ore. — Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect in 2023. That means contributions will be withheld from paychecks starting in January with those benefits available by September. Staff with the Oregon Employment Department said people who made at least a thousand dollars in the last year are eligible...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event

BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
OREGON STATE

