Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?
Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
cohaitungchi.com
Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking
It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
Harvard Health
Are women turning to cannabis for menopause symptom relief?
A survey offers a glimpse into cannabis and CBD use among women in midlife. Hot flashes and sleep or mood changes are well-known, troublesome symptoms that may occur during perimenopause and menopause. Now, one survey suggests nearly 80% of midlife women use cannabis to ease certain symptoms, such as mood issues and trouble sleeping.
I was scared to lose my 6-figure tech job after long COVID put me in excruciating pain. Instead, I built a schedule and salary around my illness.
Tech worker Sage Doshay's long COVID symptoms began months after she got sick. She had severe migraines, brain fog, and had to wear sunglasses inside.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
Healthline
Intermittent Fasting Linked to Disordered Eating, Other Dangerous Behaviors
New research suggests that intermittent fasting, while a popular diet trend, may lead to dangerous eating behaviors in some young people. Experts say that fasting may reinforce distorted self-image or compulsive behaviors in vulnerable individuals. They also say that more research is needed to confirm if this dietary approach is...
CNET
Train Yourself to Go to Sleep Early in 6 Simple Steps
If you often wake up tired, logic says you might want to go to sleep earlier -- but it's easier said than done. Even if you know you need to be up early the next morning, you might get busy or distracted and not get to sleep on time. It...
Why am I always tired if I get enough sleep?
Like most people, you will likely spend a third of your life in bed, and if all goes well, you'll sleep through most of it. But unless you participate in a sleep study, you'll have no clue what goes on while you're checked out, and you might not know how to gauge the quality of your slumber. You may not even have an accurate idea of how long you actually sleep, especially if you don't sleep well.
Mothers of children under four ‘get only 18 minutes of daily physical activity’
UK mothers with children aged four and under get less than 20 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day, research suggests.The study also found less than half of mothers meet the recommended levels of exercise, regardless of the age of their children.Results also showed those with multiple children engaged in lower amounts of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity compared to those with one child.Based on their findings, published in the journal Plos One, the researchers said efforts should be made to help mothers take part in high-intensity physical activity.More needs to be done by local government planners and leisure facility providers...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
oprahdaily.com
How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists
I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.
What Is Situational Depression?
A global pandemic, international conflict, and rising inflation — these are just some of the reasons why stress levels are spiking, according to a 2022 poll by the American Psychological Association. Throw in personal stressors like difficult family dynamics or moving, and stress can quickly pile up, even for those with the most robust psyches.
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
(AP)- Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison.The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.After two months, anxiety as measured on a severity scale declined by about 30% in both groups and continued to decrease during the following four months.Study results, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, are timely. In September, an...
Brain Imaging Shows How Young Kids Learn Quicker Than Grownups
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Ever wonder why kids seem to pick up new knowledge and skills faster than adults? A new study attributes the kids' mental prowess to differences in a brain messenger called GABA. "Our results show that children of elementary school age can learn more items within a given period of time than adults, making learning more efficient in children," said Takeo Watanabe, a researcher...
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
Health experts remind young athletes to pay attention to heart health
Experts like Dr. Xiaoke Liu, a cardiologist with Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, say some heart conditions like arrhythmia can show themselves while athletes are exercising.
3 Reasons for Mindfulness
You've probably heard the term mindfulness thrown around a lot lately. Mindfulness is having a moment right now, and there's a good reason why. More and more studies are showing the benefits of mindfulness, both in the short-term and the long-term. If you're looking for a way to improve your mental wellbeing, we'll go over three reasons why you should incorporate mindfulness into your life.
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness When Thinking About Past Events
Individuals with a history of depression can find it difficult to manage their emotions when remembering personal past events. Online mindfulness practice may help those with a depression history manage emotions in response to memories of personal past events. With sufficient mindfulness practice, individuals with a history of depression may...
cohaitungchi.com
What Does It Mean If My Child Moves Around a Lot While They Sleep?
The common adage “sleeping like a baby,” describes the deep, restful sleep that is often associated with childhood. But while some babies and kids do sleep peacefully, others may move around a lot while they sleep, either periodically or on a nightly basis, rather than lying still. Learn...
