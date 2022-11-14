ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Business Insider

Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying

Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Washington Examiner

College students are petty tyrants on a frightening scale, study shows

It’s awful that huge majorities of college students are totalitarian enough to support corporal punishment for unwanted speech. It’s almost as bad that similar majorities think favored speech should be compelled. Even more worrisome, the speech they wish to compel is actually pernicious. This column reported yesterday on...
KevinMD.com

Medical school admissions: wokeism vs. the Bible

According to Psychology Today, wokeism is defined as a system of thought and behavior characterized by intolerance, policing the speech of others and proving one’s own superiority by denouncing others. In a September 2, 2022, article in the New York Post titled, “Top med school putting wokeism ahead of...
Upworthy

Teacher explains what educators really do in a day and sadly most of it goes unnoticed

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2022. It has since been updated. Every country's future is molded at the hands of its teachers, and there's no understating their importance to the community and to every individual kid. The pandemic has been incredibly hard on all of us and even more so on kids and parents, but it has seen many develop a newfound appreciation for teachers and the work they do. Katie Peters, a high school educator, posted a TikTok video recalling all the things she did in a single day and it highlights how teachers go above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis. From helping a student find housing, food and guiding a new student to a classroom so they feel supported, Katie Peters did it all and more. Peters was responding to a snarky comment about teachers returning to in-person teaching, but she used it as an opportunity to enlighten everyone about how much more teachers do than just 'watching the kids' on a daily basis.
Phys.org

Researchers examine impact of law school admissions reform on diversity

As part of an effort to address racial inequities in the legal field, law schools in the United States are increasingly accepting the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) in place of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) as part of their admissions requirements. According to College of Education researchers, however, GRE-accepting admissions alone are insufficient for expanding access to law school for racially minoritized students.
The Center Square

Washington think tank calls out NEA over 'teachers know best' claim

(The Center Square) – A recent tweet by the National Education Association was deemed inappropriate and "creepy" by the Washington-based think tank, the Freedom Foundation. The national teachers union bases its current ad campaign around creating a more just and inclusive society through public education. When visiting the NEA’s website, a message to educators states, “our best hope for student success is YOU,” followed by steps to ensure students of all backgrounds succeed in learning.
OHIO STATE
BBC

Students call for cap on Glasgow University population

The University of Glasgow's student council is calling for a cap on numbers over claims the student population has grown 40% in just five years. It said 10,000 additional students had put a strain on accommodation and was damaging their welfare and the quality of education. But the university said...
The 74

Students at Colleges that Close Abruptly Less Likely to Finish Elsewhere

Students who attended colleges that closed abruptly — some with just a day’s notice — between July 2004 and June 2020 were far less likely to re-enroll elsewhere and complete their studies compared to those whose schools shuttered in a more orderly fashion, a new study shows.  Outcomes were significantly worse for minority groups, according […]
TechSpot

Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads

The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.

