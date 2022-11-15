Read full article on original website
FBI investigating Hardin County deputy's dashcam video of arrest made after police chase in 2021
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is reviewing dashcam video of an arrest made after a police chase in Hardin County in February 2021. According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police tried to pull Joshua Tyler over for not having a taillight. Tyler failed to stop, and led...
Kentucky man accused of physically abusing 1-month-old son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Springfield, Kentucky, man was arrested after police said he physically abused his 1-month-old son. According to court documents, 25-year-old James Jeffries was taken into custody early Monday morning by Kentucky State Police on several charges. Police said they were called to Spring View Hospital in...
Louisville woman who beat boyfriend to death sentenced to prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death will spend at least 40 years in prison. Last week, a Jefferson County jury found Brenda Porter guilty of murdering David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville...
Coroner identifies 1-year-old allegedly murdered by Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler who police say was murdered by 29-year-old Derrick Taylor has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Christen Lovett died at Norton Children's Hospital from blunt force injuries. Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with the murder. Police said Taylor...
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
Seymour man arrested after 10-month old tests positive for meth, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour man was arrested after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine on Sunday, according to Seymour Police. According to the Seymour Police Department, an investigation was conducted following the infant's positive test, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a house on S. Jackson Park Drive, near Tipton Street.
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
2 arrested for Clark County police chase in U-Haul already had warrants for their arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people arrested over the weekend for a police chase that ended in Clark County, Indiana, already had warrants for their arrest, according to authorities. Chance Money and Jessica Holliday were arrested after the chase on Saturday. Police say it started in Seymour after the suspects...
City settles lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kenneth Walker, the man who was with Breonna Taylor when Louisville police shot and killed her in her home, has settled a lawsuit against the city and several police officers for $2 million, according to sources with knowledge of the agreement. Both sides were in...
Louisville man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old child, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to court documents, 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with murder. Police said officers responded to assist the fire department for...
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who died in Old Louisville crash; suspect charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 23-year-old man who died in a fatal crash Thursday in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jalen Davis-Rhodes, of Louisville. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, was arrested Friday in connection with the crash. He was charged...
Whitley County man charged with murder after multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Whitley County man was charged with murder after a fatal crash in Old Louisville on Thursday. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with murder, assault and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, among other charges. According to an arrest report,...
Police arrest suspect more than a year after 27-year-old shot to death outside Highlands bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man outside a Highlands bar last year. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, for the June 17, 2021 murder of Juvon Foster.
Louisville man arrested after crash on New Cut Road that killed 1 and injured 2 others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody charged with murder after police said he caused a crash that killed one person and injured two others on New Cut Road late Tuesday night. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to reports of a serious injury...
Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
Suspect arrested after man gunned down in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a man in the Buechel neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Joe Richard Lewis III was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting of Davon Bendermon.
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
1 student taken to hospital after 2 JCPS buses involved in crash Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of JCPS buses crashed on the way to school Monday morning. Buses 944 and 1730 crashed near the intersection of Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One bus was headed to Carter Elementary School, and the other was headed to Atkinson and Brandeis Elementary Schools.
