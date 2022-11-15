ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KY

Kentucky man accused of physically abusing 1-month-old son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Springfield, Kentucky, man was arrested after police said he physically abused his 1-month-old son. According to court documents, 25-year-old James Jeffries was taken into custody early Monday morning by Kentucky State Police on several charges. Police said they were called to Spring View Hospital in...
SPRINGFIELD, KY
Louisville woman who beat boyfriend to death sentenced to prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death will spend at least 40 years in prison. Last week, a Jefferson County jury found Brenda Porter guilty of murdering David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Coroner identifies 1-year-old allegedly murdered by Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler who police say was murdered by 29-year-old Derrick Taylor has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Christen Lovett died at Norton Children's Hospital from blunt force injuries. Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with the murder. Police said Taylor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Seymour man arrested after 10-month old tests positive for meth, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour man was arrested after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine on Sunday, according to Seymour Police. According to the Seymour Police Department, an investigation was conducted following the infant's positive test, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a house on S. Jackson Park Drive, near Tipton Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old child, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to court documents, 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with murder. Police said officers responded to assist the fire department for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police arrest suspect more than a year after 27-year-old shot to death outside Highlands bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man outside a Highlands bar last year. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, for the June 17, 2021 murder of Juvon Foster.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Suspect arrested after man gunned down in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a man in the Buechel neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Joe Richard Lewis III was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting of Davon Bendermon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY

