Read full article on original website
ollie
1d ago
We need to curb the powers of what a government can do. She reminds me of Pelosi waving her wrinkled hands and polyester covered arms around when she speaks.
Reply
2
Related
ijpr.org
Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER ADDRESSING RSV CASES
On Monday, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order in response to a surge in pediatric cases and hospitalizations for respiratory viruses across Oregon. A release said this includes Respiratory Syncytial Virus – commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for...
KATU.com
Doctors, nurses warn of RSV surge as Oregon hospitals 'on the verge of being overwhelmed'
Doctors and nurses across Oregon put out a warning Tuesday about the rapid spread of RSV, saying they are seeing a surge in cases and that young children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory illness. The Oregon Medical Association and Oregon Nurses Association issued a joint message saying hospitals across...
KTVZ
Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
KTVL
Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases
Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
RSV hospitalizations triple in recent weeks in Oregon
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday in response to the surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
KVAL
Oregon Health Authority offers telehealth visits to improve access to COVID-19 therapy
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has announced it now offers free telehealth visits statewide for those who are at an increase risk for severe COVID-19 illness. OHA partnered with Color Health to launch the new program Monday, said in a press release. Through this program, any person in Oregon, regardless...
ijpr.org
Oregonians are in for a possible "respiratory trifecta" this season
Dr. Tom Jeanne is Deputy State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority. “Some have been talking about a respiratory’ trifecta’ this season or a ‘triple-demic,’ but as we like to say in public health, every respiratory season is a bad respiratory season.”. Jeanne said...
KVAL
What to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
Readers respond: Brown saved lives during pandemic
During political debates I heard several people running for office trash Gov. Kate Brown’s school closing rules. We had a virus that was unknown to us, with no viable vaccinations available at first. We also had too many folks who refused to isolate or to mask up. With the rules that Gov. Brown put in place, Oregon was consistently among the states with the lowest number of infections. Instead of trashing her, we should thank her for saving the lives of our children, their teachers and other school employees.
thelundreport.org
Multnomah County Employee Claims Retaliation Over Measure 110 Funding Denial
Prominent community leader LaKeesha Dumas has warned her employer, Multnomah County, that she is prepared to sue over what she says is retaliation related to her position on a state council that denied the county funding. After the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council denied the county’s grant application seeking...
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
KVAL
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
KVAL
Paid Leave Oregon set to go into effect in January
PORTLAND, Ore. — Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect in 2023. That means contributions will be withheld from paychecks starting in January with those benefits available by September. Staff with the Oregon Employment Department said people who made at least a thousand dollars in the last year are eligible...
See what’s allowed and what’s not in Oregon’s psilocybin draft rules
The Oregon Health Authority is asking for the public’s input on its latest draft of rules related to psilocybin services in the state.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KVAL
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County sheriff doesn’t like new voter-approved gun law, but will enforce it if it survives court challenges
While he doesn’t necessarily like it, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said Tuesday he will enforce Oregon’s newly-passed Ballot Measure 114 that institutes new rules on gun permits and possession – if and when it takes effect. The measure passed 51 percent to 49 percent statewide, with...
KDRV
Oregon State Police: gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state law enforcement agency says today Oregon Secretary of State's Office says a new gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022. The agency also is sharing data about Oregon gun purchase background checks performed and recorded for the past few years. Oregon State Police (OSP)...
Comments / 2