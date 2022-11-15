ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MLive.com

Two center fielders take Rookie of the Year honors

Two center fielders were named Rookie of Year in their respective leagues Monday, the first time that’s happened in a decade. Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners won American League honors, while Michael Harris II won the National League award. In 2012, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper won the...
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays are reportedly among the teams interested in RHP Kodai Senga

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams who have expressed interest in a free-agent pitcher. In other news, water is wet. Jon Morosi appeared on MLB Network on Monday and reported that there are a number of different teams who are scouting Kodai Senga “very intensely.” The list of teams that Morosi mentioned are the Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, the Texas Rangers, and the Seattle Mariners.
theScore

Mariners' Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been rewarded for his outstanding freshman campaign with the 2022 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez beat out fellow finalists Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Rutschman claimed a single first-place vote to prevent Rodriguez from winning the award unanimously.
The Spun

Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player

Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
NESN

Mariners Acquire OF Teoscar Hernandez From Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners have acquired Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Blue Jays received relievers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko in return. Hernandez had a productive season in 2022 with 25 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 71 runs with an OPS of .807 in 131 games. While those are solid numbers, they weren’t quite what he posted in 2021. Hernandez will replace the bat lost when the team didn’t give Mitch Haniger a qualifying offer. He will join an outfield containing American League Rookie of the Year award winner Julio Rodriguez.
The Associated Press

Marlins promote Caroline O’Connor to president

MIAMI (AP) — Caroline O’Connor didn’t know what her ceiling was when she entered the sports business world, simply because there were so few examples of women who traveled her path. Turns out, she had no limit. The Miami Marlins promoted O’Connor to president of business operations...
MIAMI, FL

