‘This is our new normal’: Fertility treatment advocates are gearing up to fight abortion bans and personhood laws

Constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. if men got pregnant reproductive freedom would have been written into the original constitution. Now let's enshrine reproductive freedom in the constitution.
Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!
"Pro life" forced birthers murder doctors, burn down clinics and constantly harass women for decades. Google Dr George Tiller, Dr Barnett Slepian, Dr David Gunn, all doctors murdered by forced birthers!
