Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. The Memphis Grizzlies will look to be the next team to have ten wins this season. However, they'll likely have to do it without Desmond Bane, who is doubtful for tonight's game with a toe injury. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will take on a Pelicans team that could be without Zion Williamson. He's got an injured right foot that has labeled him as questionable for tonight's matchup. The Pelicans might be 7-6 on the season, but they've been more consistent on both ends of the floor compared to the Grizzlies.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO