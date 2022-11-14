Read full article on original website
CNBC
You can take a 500-mile round-trip taxi from Saudi Arabia to the Qatar World Cup for $532
Rideshare app Careem is offering round-trip taxis from Saudi Arabia to the Qatar World Cup for $532. The company expects customer demand to balloon during the World Cup, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Careem's key challenge, as with many services in both Qatar and the UAE, will...
htrends.com
Most Visited Destinations Report Released at World Travel Market London
As World Travel Market’s trusted data partners, ForwardKeys collaborated on the 2022 Most Visited Destinations Report, featuring a top 100 destinations by region list whilst also examining key destinations which showed uncanny resilience and travel data mastery: Albania, Tanzania, Fiji, and the Maldives. Here are a few highlights of...
Yardbarker
Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean's First 'Icon of the Seas' Sailing Sold Out in 24 Hours

This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation
Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship

Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy
Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
mansionglobal.com
South of France Living—but in the Middle of a Tropical Thai Jungle
Price: 39.9 million Thai baht (US$1.077 million) At the base of Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park, a bucolic Unesco heritage site that elephants call home, lies this Mediterranean-inspired residence featuring rustic architectural charm and landscaped grounds in a gated community called Provence. “Provence, as the name suggests, takes inspiration...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Spend $66 Million on New Facilities at Philippines Military Bases
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Tuesday said defence ally the United States had agreed to spend $66.5 million to start building training and warehouse facilities at three of its military bases, under a 2014 joint security deal. Construction of the projects in three of five Philippine sites outlined under...
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
thebrag.com
Neighbouring island rated among world’s top honeymoon destinations for TikTok users
Whether you like it or not, the reality is that social media plays a major part in many people’s day-to-day life. So, it’s not exactly surprising that some people take into account what the most picture-perfect destinations are when considering where to go on their honeymoon. British travel...
generalaviationnews.com
Piper wins unpaved approval for M600s
Piper Aircraft has been awarded FAA approval for its flagship airplane — the Piper M600/SLS single engine turboprop — to be operated from unpaved fields. Piper officials say they have received numerous requests for unpaved field certification from customers around the world, noting that the approval has also been awarded in Canada, the UK, and Europe. Brazil certification is expected in early 2023, they added.
