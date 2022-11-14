Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
wrestleview.com
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
rajah.com
Ric Flair On Whether MJF Should Win AEW Title At Full Gear, His New Peacock Documentary
Should Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerge victorious in his quest to capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at this Saturday's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey?. Ric Flair thinks so. "The Nature Boy" spoke about this, as well as his thoughts on...
rajah.com
Nick Aldis Says Top AEW Star MJF Is A Fantastic Talent
Pro wrestling veteran and former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as top AEW Star MJF being a fantastic talent, but the character he is portraying on television can be difficult. Nick Aldis said:. “He’s...
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Says Chyna Might Have Sabotaged His WWE Title Match At Fully Loaded 2000 With Triple H
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how there was a big sign in the Gorilla position that said stay away from the Spanish announce table, but Chyna didn't stay away and The Ocho thinks she did it on purpose to sabotage his WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match against Triple H, who was her ex-boyfriend.
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques The Build To Survivor Series: Wargames
During the latest recording of his own Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the build to Survivor Series: Wargames. Check out the comments from Korderas below:. “I get taking your time to tell stories going into a pay-per-view, but sometimes you can take too...
rajah.com
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade, Smackdown Preview (Video)
-- A preview of this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown On Fox has surfaced online. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. What does the new alliance of Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre have in store for The Bloodline? Plus, the SmackDown World Cup continues this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
rajah.com
rajah.com
WWE Announces New Segment For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE NXT will see reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend her championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker put his title on the line against Von Wagner and Apollo Crews face JD McDonagh in a Singles Match.
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Reveals Who Her WWE Survivor Series WarGames Dream Team Will Be
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as who her WWE Survivor Series WarGames dream team will be. “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley.”
rajah.com
Current Plan For WWE Survivor Series WarGames Men's Match (Possible Spoiler)
-- WWE's next major PPV/PLE is Survivor Series which takes place in less than two weeks on November 26. The theme for the event is "WarGames" and it appears we now know what the company's working plan is for one of the matches, the main event. -- PWinsider.com reports that...
rajah.com
WWE Raw Talk Recap (11/14): The Miz, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured Bobby Lashley, and more. Check it out:. -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts...
