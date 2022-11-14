ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
fox56news.com

1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision

Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
MOREHEAD, KY
Ironton Tribune

Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds

PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
herdzone.com

Marshall Athletics Announces Herd Exchange

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Athletics Department, in conjunction with INFLCR, is excited to announce the Herd Exchange, which will allow student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. Companies can register for Herd Exchange now via Herdzone.com/Exchange. Examples of possible business deals include public appearances,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
LOGAN, WV
WSAZ

Local standout signs with Marshall Softball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
HUNTINGTON, WV
marshall.edu

Marshall University, BridgeValley, and Mountwest students selected to participate in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy sponsored by the SAFE Project

Students from multiple institutions in the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, housed in the Marshall University Research Corporation, have been selected to take part in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy, sponsored by the SAFE Project. Students chosen for the prestigious role are:. Nathan Olszewski, Marshall University. James Nichols, BridgeValley...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Former Symmes Valley coach Webb found guilty of voyeurism

After a two-day trial on Monday and Tuesday, former head Symmes Valley football coach and athletic director Russell Webb was found guilty of one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism. He could face up to three years in jail. Webb, who has...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy