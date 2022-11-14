Read full article on original website
Related
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, BOE approves 2023-2024 academic calendar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The calendar will include a full week […]
WSAZ
Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
fox56news.com
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
Ironton Tribune
Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
herdzone.com
Marshall Athletics Announces Herd Exchange
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Athletics Department, in conjunction with INFLCR, is excited to announce the Herd Exchange, which will allow student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. Companies can register for Herd Exchange now via Herdzone.com/Exchange. Examples of possible business deals include public appearances,...
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Program to encourage shopping at local businesses in Huntington, West Virginia begins
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A program that will allow participants to earn points and enter into drawings by shopping locally during the holiday season has started in Huntington. The Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail started on Tuesday. It was launched by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce with the support of Truist and the Cabell […]
WSAZ
Local standout signs with Marshall Softball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
WSAZ
Staff shortages forcing Kanawha schools to prepare for potential remote learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the combination of staff shortages and an abbreviated, holiday work week, Kanawha County Schools is preparing families for a potential return to remote learning. “I have a concern about every day, as far as do we have enough drivers, do we have enough cooks, do...
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.” According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book. The […]
Landau Eugene Murphy’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Logan County, West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent Season 6 winner Landau Eugene Murphy will be touring the Mountain State this December for his 12th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. This year, Landau will bring his tour to 12 towns throughout West Virginia performing a variety of Christmas […]
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
marshall.edu
Marshall University, BridgeValley, and Mountwest students selected to participate in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy sponsored by the SAFE Project
Students from multiple institutions in the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, housed in the Marshall University Research Corporation, have been selected to take part in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy, sponsored by the SAFE Project. Students chosen for the prestigious role are:. Nathan Olszewski, Marshall University. James Nichols, BridgeValley...
Staffing shortages in Kanawha County, West Virginia schools could lead to remote learning Thanksgiving week
With 24 bus driver vacancies in the county and shortages in numerous other areas he said having one or two people out would be a major problem.
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
Ironton Tribune
Former Symmes Valley coach Webb found guilty of voyeurism
After a two-day trial on Monday and Tuesday, former head Symmes Valley football coach and athletic director Russell Webb was found guilty of one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism. He could face up to three years in jail. Webb, who has...
Comments / 0