If you want the most ergonomic, stylish gaming chair that practically melds to your body and can spare no expense, the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody is the chair to get. If you want something similar that doesn’t cost $1,500, however, consider the Respawn Spire. Starting at $599, the Spire isn’t a low-cost chair, but it’s certainly more reasonably priced. Its combination of sturdy mesh back and cooling faux leather seat make it comfortable and supportive, with a reclining motion that’s downright relaxing. As a nice extra, it’s the only gaming chair we’ve tested that has swing-down armrests you can simply move out of the way when you feel like it. The Respawn Spire is an excellent chair all around, earning our Editors’ Choice award.

16 HOURS AGO