The Comfiest Pillows For Side Sleepers, According To Reviews

If you’re a side sleeper , there’s one item on your bed that may be wreaking havoc on your sleep quality and neck: your pillow . As someone who’s experienced plenty of flat-tire pillows over the years, I can say that all pillows are definitely not created equal. Luckily, there are ones made specifically for side sleepers that offer the necessary support.

Pillows are especially important for side sleepers. To prevent a painful awakening in the morning, your spine, neck and head all need to be in proper alignment . There’s nothing worse than waking up with a stiff neck and an achy back. Luckily, side sleepers are not rare, so if you prefer facing your wall, window or the person who snores beside you every night, there are highly rated pillows that will make you much more comfortable as you count sheep.

Below, we rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers, according to those who actually went cheek to cheek with these ergonomic headrests.

1. Coop Home Goods pillow

Coop Home Goods

This doctor-recommended pillow has an adjustable loft, meaning you can remove or add the amount of filling to get the right height that's comfortable for your neck and head. The outer case is made with Coop Home Good’s Lulltra fabric , a blend of bamboo-derived viscose rayon and polyester that provides breathability and softness through the night. Promising review: " I am a side sleeper and I have had trouble finding a pillow that has the right density and holds its shape. I have had this pillow for weeks now and I love, love it! I love the fact that they send you additional stuffing that allows you to adjust the loft for personalized comfort. I slept on it a few nights before I decided to add more stuffing. It is perfect for me. The quality is amazing, and I believe it will last for a long, long time. I highly recommend it!" — Lucia

You can buy the Coop Home Goods pillow from Amazon for around $72.

2. Tempur-Neck pillow

Thempur-Pedic

Though Tempur-Pedic is known for its cushy, cloud-like mattresses, you shouldn't overlook the brand’s ergonomic pillows. The Tempur-Neck pillow is made with material that adapts to your body shape and comes in small, medium and large sizes for more personalized sleeping comfort. And if you have allergies, you'll be glad to know this pillow has a 100% polyester knit hypoallergenic cover.

Promising review: “This pillow really helped alleviate chronic neck pain. I find it works best when side-sleeping , but it's also comfortable for back-sleeping as long as you don't shift around too drastically. Love how effective it was at helping me sleep without pain after so long!” — Happy sleeper

You can buy the Tempur-Neck pillow from Tempur-Pedic for around $119.

3. Beckham Hotel pillows

Beckham Hotel Pillows

This set comes with two pillows ideal for all sleeping styles, but the reviews from side sleepers are particularly glowing. The pillows are filled with a soft down alternative. Their breathability is designed to keep you cool at night, and they have bounce-back texture to retain their shape.

Promising review: "I can’t tell you how many pillows I have bought and thrown away. But this pillow is the BEST! I am a side sleeper and have struggled w neck pain for years. This pillow supports my neck perfectly and I woke up refreshed with no pain!! I’m buying more of these! They are incredible!" — Hellothere

You can buy Beckham Hotel pillows from Amazon for around $52.

4. Zamat adjustable cervical pillow

Zamat

If you're a side sleeper who frequently suffers from neck pain, it may be time to consider a cervical pillow like this one. It's made of odorless memory foam and has an ergonomic, butterfly-like shape that has a place for your head, neck and shoulders to rest comfortably. And hot sleepers, fear not; the case is made of a moisture-wicking bamboo and polyester blend.

Promising review: "I bought this pillow at the time because my pillow then was just not doing it for me. I'd sleep well, but I'd wake up with really bad neck pain and it made my day difficult especially going in to work. Once I got this pillow however, I haven't had any neck pain at all! The shape was definitely new to me as well as the memory foam and it's great for side sleepers like myself . And if anyone is wondering, it fits the average pillow case well enough." — Geovanne Fregoso

You can find the Zamat adjustable cervical pillow on Amazon for around $57.

5. Zoey side sleeper pillow

Zooey Sleep

Made of a memory foam blend, this side sleeper pillow is fully adjustable. You can add or remove the shredded foam to fit your loft preference. The pillow is designed with your body shape in mind, with a concave lower half to accommodate your head, neck and shoulders. Promising review: "I have been trying so many different pillows and finally found this one. I’m a side sleeper and have been having serious neck issues. I wake up in the morning after sleeping on this pillow and my neck feels good!!! I love it. I tossed it in the dryer when I first got it. I did not take any filling out. It’s been perfect as is! I’m very happy with it" — Judith C. Aldrich

You can buy the Zoey side sleeper pillow from Amazon for around $80.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost .

