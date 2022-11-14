Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday. Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event. “We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the...
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
vicksburgnews.com
Gofundme set up for Marvin Martin Jr.
The family of Vicksburg native Marvin Martin Jr. has set up a gofundme page for the athlete who suffered a injury in football practice in October. Martin, who is a sophomore on the University of South Alabama football team, collided with a fellow player during football practice and is now in paralysis state.
uthsc.edu
First-Generation Students Celebrated at Inaugural First-Gen Day Event
While many other colleges and universities focus on hardships and deficits when discussing first-generation students, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s first-ever First-Gen Day aimed to celebrate and inspire those students. Institutions across the country take part in National First-Generation Day every year to acknowledge the resilient community...
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
Parent involved in fight at local high school; mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
South Reporter
Casey "Red"Jones
Casey "Red" Jones, 58, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Holly Springs, died November 9, 2022, at his home. He was a former member of Springfield MB Church in Southaven, author of AFTER Repentance, owner of Just For Us Inc. Community Center. Visitation will be held at Smith Grove MB Church...
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
Help available for thousands of MSCS students experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New school data shows that as of October 7, 2022, 1,504 Memphis-Shelby County Schools students were experiencing homelessness. That’s nearly a 180-percent increase from the fall of 2021 when the number of students experiencing homelessness stood at 538. By November 2022, MSCS reported that over...
WTOK-TV
Child Protection Services celebrates adoption awareness month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a day of excitement and gratitude as new parents came together for some food, fun, and fellowship. The young people at Saturday’s event enjoyed time with their new families, face painting, inflatables, and snow cones. The kids and their parents were also encouraged to wear their favorite team’s colors.
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
WBBJ
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
Operation Warm: FedEx teams up with nonprofit to provide hundreds of winter coats to kids in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is teaming up with the nonprofit Operation Warm to provide hundreds of new winter coats to children in need in Memphis. Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for kids in need, according to a release from FedEx. FedEx...
Memphis City Councilwoman gets letter of reprimand for alleged mistreatment of staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two months after getting sworn in, Memphis City Councilwoman Terri Dockery has received an official reprimand for allegedly mistreating staff. According to a letter obtained by FOX13, Dockery has been “subjecting staff members to threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, and other actions”. It goes...
WYSH AM 1380
Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event
Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
