Pete Nance’s Big First Half Against Gardner-Webb Signals His UNC Arrival
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It was a tale of two halves for North Carolina forward Pete Nance. After two quiet games to start his stay with the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-11 graduate transfer scripted a near-perfect opening stanza in UNC's 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FLORIDA GULF COAST 50
Percentages: FG .304, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Anderson 2-4, Bishop 1-2, Catto 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Largie 0-1, Weir 0-1, Miller 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Johnston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Largie). Turnovers: 17 (Catto 5, Anderson 4, Miller 2, Weir 2, Bishop,...
COLUMBIA 70, DELAWARE STATE 65
Percentages: FG .518, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Parker 4-7, Muniz 1-2, Staten 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stitt, Stone). Turnovers: 21 (Muniz 5, Perkins 4, Staten 4, Barnes 2, Robinson 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Lemon-Warren). Steals: 7...
AMERICAN 71, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .420, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Dorsey 4-6, Karasinski 1-3, Rice 1-3, A.Nelson 0-1, Case 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wight 3, Collier 2, Rice 2, Karasinski, Lowe, Mullins). Steals: 9 (Mullins 3, Case, Collier, Dorsey, Karasinski, Lowe, Rice). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
TULANE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 79
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Chavez 4-7, Berry 3-6, Harris 3-7, Duhart 1-1, Bryan 1-3, Faye 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duhart 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Turnovers: 14 (Berry 2, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Faye 2, Harris 2, Chavez,...
Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
INDIANA (125) Hield 5-13 6-6 19, Smith 4-11 3-4 11, Turner 7-10 5-6 20, Haliburton 9-15 1-1 22, Nembhard 5-6 2-2 13, Jackson 2-3 2-4 6, Mathurin 7-13 5-6 20, Nesmith 0-4 0-0 0, Brissett 2-2 2-2 8, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-82 26-31 125. CHARLOTTE (113) Oubre Jr....
LEHIGH 64, MARIST 54
Percentages: FG .281, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Cooper 3-6, Brickner 2-4, Daughtry 1-2, Cooley 1-4, Farris 1-9, Gardner 0-4, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Salton 2, Daughtry, Ingo). Turnovers: 14 (Daughtry 4, Brickner 3, Cooley 2, Gardner 2, Cooper, Farris, Salton). Steals:...
DETROIT MERCY 88, OHIO 74
Percentages: FG .453, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Clayton 2-7, Roderick 1-1, Baker 1-2, M.Brown 1-4, Hunter 1-5, James 0-1, Sheldon 0-1, Hadaway 0-2, Adelodun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelodun, Clayton, Hunter). Turnovers: 15 (Hunter 3, James 3, Wilson 2, Wiznitzer 2, Adelodun,...
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .523, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Edwards 7-13, Towns 2-5, McLaughlin 1-3, McDaniels 1-5, Russell 1-6, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anderson 2, Edwards, Gobert, McDaniels, Russell). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Towns 2, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Prince, Russell). Steals:...
IOWA 83, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .431, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Murray 3-8, C.McCaffery 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-2, Rebraca 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Sandfort 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rebraca 4, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Ulis). Steals: 8 (Perkins 3, C.McCaffery 2, Rebraca 2,...
Florida St. 92, Florida 77
FLORIDA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Howard 2-7, Massengill 2-2, Valenzuela 2-3, Bejedi 0-2, Latson 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Turnage 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Timpson 4, Massengill 1) Turnovers: 17 (Bejedi 4, Gordon 3, Massengill 3, Howard 2, Latson 2, Timpson 2, Team 1) Steals:...
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
HARVARD 70, NORTHEASTERN 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ledlum 3-5, Nelson 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Lesmond 1-5, Sakota 0-2, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Tretout). Turnovers: 9 (Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2). Steals: 5 (Ledlum, Lesmond, Okpara, Sakota, Tretout).
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
Percentages: FG .543, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Dort 3-6, Waters III 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Pokusevski 2-3, Jal.Williams 2-4, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-2, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Giddey 1-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pokusevski 3, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, K.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 15 (Jal.Williams 3, Dort 2, Giddey...
No. 7 Iowa St. 88, N. Iowa 85
IOWA ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Joens 6-13, Soares 3-3, Ryan 3-8, Donarski 2-7, Fritz 1-3, Diew 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Ryan 2, Soares 2, Joens 1) Turnovers: 14 (Donarski 3, Joens 3, Ryan 3, Fritz 2, Soares 2, Diew 1) Steals: 7 (Ryan...
St. Andrew's dominates in season opener, defeats Hilton Head Christian 70-52
WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. — St. Andrew’s boys basketball opened the season with a 70-52 win over Hilton Head Christian on Tuesday. A day after signing with Augusta University, St. Andrew's senior Zyere Edwards led all scorers with 26 points, while Zayden Edwards contributed 13 points to the game-winning effort.
Oklahoma wary of UNC-Wilmington
When Oklahoma hosts UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., the Sooners should know full well not to take the Seahawks lightly. The Sooners' season started with a loss to Sam Houston and a narrow win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. During his team's season-opening four-game stretch against mid-majors, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser...
Sooners breeze to 74-53 victory over UNC Wilmington Seahawks
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have responded nicely from their shocking season-opening loss. They’ve now rebounded with a couple victories, including a 74-53 decision over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks Tuesday evening inside the Lloyd Noble Center. They took next to no time to get off and running in...
