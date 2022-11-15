Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO