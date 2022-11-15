Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
COLUMBIA 70, DELAWARE STATE 65
Percentages: FG .518, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Parker 4-7, Muniz 1-2, Staten 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stitt, Stone). Turnovers: 21 (Muniz 5, Perkins 4, Staten 4, Barnes 2, Robinson 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Lemon-Warren). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs
Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
INDIANA (125) Hield 5-13 6-6 19, Smith 4-11 3-4 11, Turner 7-10 5-6 20, Haliburton 9-15 1-1 22, Nembhard 5-6 2-2 13, Jackson 2-3 2-4 6, Mathurin 7-13 5-6 20, Nesmith 0-4 0-0 0, Brissett 2-2 2-2 8, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-82 26-31 125. CHARLOTTE (113) Oubre Jr....
Bakersfield Californian
TULANE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 79
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Chavez 4-7, Berry 3-6, Harris 3-7, Duhart 1-1, Bryan 1-3, Faye 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duhart 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Turnovers: 14 (Berry 2, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Faye 2, Harris 2, Chavez,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FLORIDA GULF COAST 50
Percentages: FG .304, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Anderson 2-4, Bishop 1-2, Catto 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Largie 0-1, Weir 0-1, Miller 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Johnston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Largie). Turnovers: 17 (Catto 5, Anderson 4, Miller 2, Weir 2, Bishop,...
Bakersfield Californian
LEHIGH 64, MARIST 54
Percentages: FG .281, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Cooper 3-6, Brickner 2-4, Daughtry 1-2, Cooley 1-4, Farris 1-9, Gardner 0-4, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Salton 2, Daughtry, Ingo). Turnovers: 14 (Daughtry 4, Brickner 3, Cooley 2, Gardner 2, Cooper, Farris, Salton). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
IOWA 83, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .431, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Murray 3-8, C.McCaffery 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-2, Rebraca 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Sandfort 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rebraca 4, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Ulis). Steals: 8 (Perkins 3, C.McCaffery 2, Rebraca 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
AMERICAN 71, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .420, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Dorsey 4-6, Karasinski 1-3, Rice 1-3, A.Nelson 0-1, Case 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wight 3, Collier 2, Rice 2, Karasinski, Lowe, Mullins). Steals: 9 (Mullins 3, Case, Collier, Dorsey, Karasinski, Lowe, Rice). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
HARVARD 70, NORTHEASTERN 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ledlum 3-5, Nelson 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Lesmond 1-5, Sakota 0-2, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Tretout). Turnovers: 9 (Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2). Steals: 5 (Ledlum, Lesmond, Okpara, Sakota, Tretout).
NC A&T heads to Gardner-Webb with Big South title, playoffs on the line
NC A&T has a chance to win the Big South as it heads west to take on Gardner-Webb. The post NC A&T heads to Gardner-Webb with Big South title, playoffs on the line appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 7 Iowa St. 88, N. Iowa 85
IOWA ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Joens 6-13, Soares 3-3, Ryan 3-8, Donarski 2-7, Fritz 1-3, Diew 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Ryan 2, Soares 2, Joens 1) Turnovers: 14 (Donarski 3, Joens 3, Ryan 3, Fritz 2, Soares 2, Diew 1) Steals: 7 (Ryan...
Bakersfield Californian
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
OKLAHOMA CITY (121) Dort 6-12 1-3 16, Wiggins 3-5 0-0 7, Pokusevski 3-4 0-0 8, Giddey 5-11 0-0 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 14-21 12-17 42, Jay.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 2-3 3-4 8, Waters III 3-7 0-0 9, Muscala 0-0 1-2 1, Jal.Williams 4-11 0-0 10, K.Williams 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 44-81 17-26 121.
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .523, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Edwards 7-13, Towns 2-5, McLaughlin 1-3, McDaniels 1-5, Russell 1-6, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anderson 2, Edwards, Gobert, McDaniels, Russell). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Towns 2, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Prince, Russell). Steals:...
WDBJ7.com
Glenvar, Auburn win Tuesday to return to girls volleyball state finals
(WDBJ) - Glenvar girls volleyball stayed perfect on the season, improving to 25-0 with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Gate City to advance to a second straight Class 2 championship. The Highlanders will play the winner of Poquoson and East Rockingham on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
Colts outlast Henderson Collegiate in rivalry matchup
HENDERSON — With the high school basketball season underway for many programs across Vance and Granville County, one of the biggest rivalry games in Henderson transpired on Tuesday night. Crossroads Christian moved to 4-0 on the season, defeating Henderson Collegiate 83-70 at Aycock Recreation Center.
