ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

COLUMBIA 70, DELAWARE STATE 65

Percentages: FG .518, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Parker 4-7, Muniz 1-2, Staten 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stitt, Stone). Turnovers: 21 (Muniz 5, Perkins 4, Staten 4, Barnes 2, Robinson 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Lemon-Warren). Steals: 7...
DOVER, DE
Bakersfield Californian

Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
DES MOINES, IA
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana 125, Charlotte 113

INDIANA (125) Hield 5-13 6-6 19, Smith 4-11 3-4 11, Turner 7-10 5-6 20, Haliburton 9-15 1-1 22, Nembhard 5-6 2-2 13, Jackson 2-3 2-4 6, Mathurin 7-13 5-6 20, Nesmith 0-4 0-0 0, Brissett 2-2 2-2 8, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-82 26-31 125. CHARLOTTE (113) Oubre Jr....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

TULANE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 79

Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Chavez 4-7, Berry 3-6, Harris 3-7, Duhart 1-1, Bryan 1-3, Faye 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duhart 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Turnovers: 14 (Berry 2, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Faye 2, Harris 2, Chavez,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FLORIDA GULF COAST 50

Percentages: FG .304, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Anderson 2-4, Bishop 1-2, Catto 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Largie 0-1, Weir 0-1, Miller 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Johnston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Largie). Turnovers: 17 (Catto 5, Anderson 4, Miller 2, Weir 2, Bishop,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bakersfield Californian

LEHIGH 64, MARIST 54

Percentages: FG .281, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Cooper 3-6, Brickner 2-4, Daughtry 1-2, Cooley 1-4, Farris 1-9, Gardner 0-4, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Salton 2, Daughtry, Ingo). Turnovers: 14 (Daughtry 4, Brickner 3, Cooley 2, Gardner 2, Cooper, Farris, Salton). Steals:...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Bakersfield Californian

IOWA 83, SETON HALL 67

Percentages: FG .431, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Murray 3-8, C.McCaffery 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-2, Rebraca 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Sandfort 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rebraca 4, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Ulis). Steals: 8 (Perkins 3, C.McCaffery 2, Rebraca 2,...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Bakersfield Californian

AMERICAN 71, WILLIAM & MARY 64

Percentages: FG .420, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Dorsey 4-6, Karasinski 1-3, Rice 1-3, A.Nelson 0-1, Case 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wight 3, Collier 2, Rice 2, Karasinski, Lowe, Mullins). Steals: 9 (Mullins 3, Case, Collier, Dorsey, Karasinski, Lowe, Rice). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian

USC 59, VERMONT 57

Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

HARVARD 70, NORTHEASTERN 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ledlum 3-5, Nelson 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Lesmond 1-5, Sakota 0-2, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Tretout). Turnovers: 9 (Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2). Steals: 5 (Ledlum, Lesmond, Okpara, Sakota, Tretout).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 7 Iowa St. 88, N. Iowa 85

IOWA ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Joens 6-13, Soares 3-3, Ryan 3-8, Donarski 2-7, Fritz 1-3, Diew 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Ryan 2, Soares 2, Joens 1) Turnovers: 14 (Donarski 3, Joens 3, Ryan 3, Fritz 2, Soares 2, Diew 1) Steals: 7 (Ryan...
IOWA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120

OKLAHOMA CITY (121) Dort 6-12 1-3 16, Wiggins 3-5 0-0 7, Pokusevski 3-4 0-0 8, Giddey 5-11 0-0 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 14-21 12-17 42, Jay.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 2-3 3-4 8, Waters III 3-7 0-0 9, Muscala 0-0 1-2 1, Jal.Williams 4-11 0-0 10, K.Williams 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 44-81 17-26 121.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 126, Orlando 108

Percentages: FG .523, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Edwards 7-13, Towns 2-5, McLaughlin 1-3, McDaniels 1-5, Russell 1-6, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anderson 2, Edwards, Gobert, McDaniels, Russell). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Towns 2, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Prince, Russell). Steals:...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Glenvar, Auburn win Tuesday to return to girls volleyball state finals

(WDBJ) - Glenvar girls volleyball stayed perfect on the season, improving to 25-0 with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Gate City to advance to a second straight Class 2 championship. The Highlanders will play the winner of Poquoson and East Rockingham on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
SALEM, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy