Las Vegas, NV

thewhiskeywash.com

New Bourbon Experience Brings Spirits To MGM’s Aria Resort In Las Vegas

Whiskey, and all that surrounds it, is a thread that runs through the many MGM properties in Las Vegas. And as the hospitality industry is always looking for new ways to stand out, one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive spirits from distilleries are something a little extra that Las Vegas’ ARIA Resort and Casino now offers its guests.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Jeffrey Meehan launched Greenspeake Communications

• Former Southern Nevada journalist Jeffrey Meehan launched Greenspeake Communications and Solutions in 2022. The public relations firm provides forward-thinking clients with supply chain analysis and management, sustainable thinking and action plans in marketing and communication. “Firms and organizations, today, need a solid communications plan and a plan to move...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs

A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, appears in court

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/police-rapper-blueface-arrested-in-las-vegas-facing-attempted-murder-charge/. Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/police-rapper-blueface-arrested-in-las-vegas-facing-attempted-murder-charge/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?

Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?

Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
multifamilybiz.com

Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community

LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Invites Guests to Indulge in the Ultimate Board

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Invites Guests to Indulge in the Ultimate Board. Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge, Las Vegas’ unrivaled locals’ destination for great food and unique drinks, is inviting guests to feast their eyes and stomachs on the Ultimate Board, a nine-item appetizer extravaganza available now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design

5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV

