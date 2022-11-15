Read full article on original website
Gradey Dick’s late surge leads No. 6 Kansas past No. 7 Duke
Jalen Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Gradey Dick hit three consecutive baskets down the stretch to
Columbia 70, Delaware St. 65
DELAWARE ST. (1-3) Stone 7-9 0-1 14, Somerville 3-4 0-0 6, Lemon-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Muniz 1-2 1-2 4, Perkins 0-2 0-1 0, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Staten 7-17 0-0 15, Parker 6-12 0-0 16, Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Stitt 0-2 0-2 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 1-6 65.
TULANE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 79
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Chavez 4-7, Berry 3-6, Harris 3-7, Duhart 1-1, Bryan 1-3, Faye 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duhart 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Turnovers: 14 (Berry 2, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Faye 2, Harris 2, Chavez,...
Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two...
DETROIT MERCY 88, OHIO 74
Percentages: FG .453, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Clayton 2-7, Roderick 1-1, Baker 1-2, M.Brown 1-4, Hunter 1-5, James 0-1, Sheldon 0-1, Hadaway 0-2, Adelodun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelodun, Clayton, Hunter). Turnovers: 15 (Hunter 3, James 3, Wilson 2, Wiznitzer 2, Adelodun,...
LEHIGH 64, MARIST 54
Percentages: FG .281, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Cooper 3-6, Brickner 2-4, Daughtry 1-2, Cooley 1-4, Farris 1-9, Gardner 0-4, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Salton 2, Daughtry, Ingo). Turnovers: 14 (Daughtry 4, Brickner 3, Cooley 2, Gardner 2, Cooper, Farris, Salton). Steals:...
HARVARD 70, NORTHEASTERN 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ledlum 3-5, Nelson 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Lesmond 1-5, Sakota 0-2, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Tretout). Turnovers: 9 (Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2). Steals: 5 (Ledlum, Lesmond, Okpara, Sakota, Tretout).
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .523, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Edwards 7-13, Towns 2-5, McLaughlin 1-3, McDaniels 1-5, Russell 1-6, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anderson 2, Edwards, Gobert, McDaniels, Russell). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Towns 2, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Prince, Russell). Steals:...
IOWA 83, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .431, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Murray 3-8, C.McCaffery 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-2, Rebraca 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Sandfort 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rebraca 4, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Ulis). Steals: 8 (Perkins 3, C.McCaffery 2, Rebraca 2,...
AMERICAN 71, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .420, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Dorsey 4-6, Karasinski 1-3, Rice 1-3, A.Nelson 0-1, Case 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wight 3, Collier 2, Rice 2, Karasinski, Lowe, Mullins). Steals: 9 (Mullins 3, Case, Collier, Dorsey, Karasinski, Lowe, Rice). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
Percentages: FG .543, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Dort 3-6, Waters III 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Pokusevski 2-3, Jal.Williams 2-4, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-2, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Giddey 1-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pokusevski 3, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, K.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 15 (Jal.Williams 3, Dort 2, Giddey...
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
Florida St. 92, Florida 77
FLORIDA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Howard 2-7, Massengill 2-2, Valenzuela 2-3, Bejedi 0-2, Latson 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Turnage 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Timpson 4, Massengill 1) Turnovers: 17 (Bejedi 4, Gordon 3, Massengill 3, Howard 2, Latson 2, Timpson 2, Team 1) Steals:...
Top 25 roundup: Northwestern State stuns No. 15 TCU
Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points and Demarcus Sharp added 19, including the go-ahead basket with 1:14 to go, to help
Yardbarker
Oregon State routs Bushnell, matches 2021-22 win total
Sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to lead a balanced attack as Oregon State matched last season's victory total by defeating Bushnell 83-66 on Tuesday in Corvallis, Ore. Freshman Jordan Pope scored 15 points and added seven assists and six rebounds...
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
INDIANA (125) Hield 5-13 6-6 19, Smith 4-11 3-4 11, Turner 7-10 5-6 20, Haliburton 9-15 1-1 22, Nembhard 5-6 2-2 13, Jackson 2-3 2-4 6, Mathurin 7-13 5-6 20, Nesmith 0-4 0-0 0, Brissett 2-2 2-2 8, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-82 26-31 125. CHARLOTTE (113) Oubre Jr....
ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas
ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas. ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of...
Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs
Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
No. 7 Iowa St. 88, N. Iowa 85
IOWA ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Joens 6-13, Soares 3-3, Ryan 3-8, Donarski 2-7, Fritz 1-3, Diew 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Ryan 2, Soares 2, Joens 1) Turnovers: 14 (Donarski 3, Joens 3, Ryan 3, Fritz 2, Soares 2, Diew 1) Steals: 7 (Ryan...
