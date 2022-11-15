Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Strong women’s soccer season stubbed by William Smith in NCAA second roundThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TCU Senate calls on Tufts to recognize ULTRAThe Tufts Daily
Newton's triple-double leads No. 25 UConn past Buffalo
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn past Buffalo 84-64 on Tuesday night. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0). Armoni Foster led the Bulls (1-2) with 11 points. The Huskies were missing two injured starters (Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson), and preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble, but the newly acquired veterans in its backcourt brought UConn to life.
UConn passes first early test sans Paige Bueckers in top-5 win over Texas
With Paige Bueckers watching from the sideline, UConn faced a stiff early-season test on Monday against No. 3 Texas. It passed, convincingly. The fifth-ranked Huskies cruised to an 83-76 win at home in a one of the early season's marquee matchups. Sophomore Azzi Fudd took on the starring role out...
COLUMBIA 70, DELAWARE STATE 65
Percentages: FG .518, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Parker 4-7, Muniz 1-2, Staten 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stitt, Stone). Turnovers: 21 (Muniz 5, Perkins 4, Staten 4, Barnes 2, Robinson 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Lemon-Warren). Steals: 7...
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .537, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Hield 3-5, Haliburton 3-8, Brissett 2-2, Mathurin 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, Turner 1-2, Nesmith 0-3, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson 3, Turner 3, Hield, McConnell, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (McConnell 4, Haliburton 3, Turner 2, Hield,...
IOWA 83, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .431, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Murray 3-8, C.McCaffery 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-2, Rebraca 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Sandfort 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rebraca 4, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Ulis). Steals: 8 (Perkins 3, C.McCaffery 2, Rebraca 2,...
HARVARD 70, NORTHEASTERN 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ledlum 3-5, Nelson 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Lesmond 1-5, Sakota 0-2, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Tretout). Turnovers: 9 (Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2). Steals: 5 (Ledlum, Lesmond, Okpara, Sakota, Tretout).
AMERICAN 71, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .420, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Dorsey 4-6, Karasinski 1-3, Rice 1-3, A.Nelson 0-1, Case 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wight 3, Collier 2, Rice 2, Karasinski, Lowe, Mullins). Steals: 9 (Mullins 3, Case, Collier, Dorsey, Karasinski, Lowe, Rice). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
LEHIGH 64, MARIST 54
Percentages: FG .281, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Cooper 3-6, Brickner 2-4, Daughtry 1-2, Cooley 1-4, Farris 1-9, Gardner 0-4, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Salton 2, Daughtry, Ingo). Turnovers: 14 (Daughtry 4, Brickner 3, Cooley 2, Gardner 2, Cooper, Farris, Salton). Steals:...
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
Percentages: FG .543, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Dort 3-6, Waters III 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Pokusevski 2-3, Jal.Williams 2-4, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-2, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Giddey 1-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pokusevski 3, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, K.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 15 (Jal.Williams 3, Dort 2, Giddey...
DETROIT MERCY 88, OHIO 74
Percentages: FG .453, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Clayton 2-7, Roderick 1-1, Baker 1-2, M.Brown 1-4, Hunter 1-5, James 0-1, Sheldon 0-1, Hadaway 0-2, Adelodun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelodun, Clayton, Hunter). Turnovers: 15 (Hunter 3, James 3, Wilson 2, Wiznitzer 2, Adelodun,...
TULANE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 79
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Chavez 4-7, Berry 3-6, Harris 3-7, Duhart 1-1, Bryan 1-3, Faye 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duhart 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Turnovers: 14 (Berry 2, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Faye 2, Harris 2, Chavez,...
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FLORIDA GULF COAST 50
Percentages: FG .304, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Anderson 2-4, Bishop 1-2, Catto 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Largie 0-1, Weir 0-1, Miller 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Johnston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Largie). Turnovers: 17 (Catto 5, Anderson 4, Miller 2, Weir 2, Bishop,...
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .523, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Edwards 7-13, Towns 2-5, McLaughlin 1-3, McDaniels 1-5, Russell 1-6, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anderson 2, Edwards, Gobert, McDaniels, Russell). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Towns 2, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Prince, Russell). Steals:...
Florida St. 92, Florida 77
FLORIDA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Howard 2-7, Massengill 2-2, Valenzuela 2-3, Bejedi 0-2, Latson 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Turnage 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Timpson 4, Massengill 1) Turnovers: 17 (Bejedi 4, Gordon 3, Massengill 3, Howard 2, Latson 2, Timpson 2, Team 1) Steals:...
Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs
Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76
STORRS, Conn. — (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had...
Clark scores 19, No. 8 UCLA rolls past Norfolk State 86-56
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night. The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout.
Upset-minded Boston College visits No. 18 Notre Dame
No. 18 Notre Dame will look to extend a four-game winning streak and continue its dominance in the annual Holy
