Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newton's triple-double leads No. 25 UConn past Buffalo

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn past Buffalo 84-64 on Tuesday night. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0). Armoni Foster led the Bulls (1-2) with 11 points. The Huskies were missing two injured starters (Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson), and preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble, but the newly acquired veterans in its backcourt brought UConn to life.
COLUMBIA 70, DELAWARE STATE 65

Indiana 125, Charlotte 113

IOWA 83, SETON HALL 67

HARVARD 70, NORTHEASTERN 69

AMERICAN 71, WILLIAM & MARY 64

Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
LEHIGH 64, MARIST 54

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120

DETROIT MERCY 88, OHIO 74

TULANE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 79

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FLORIDA GULF COAST 50

UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52

Minnesota 126, Orlando 108

Florida St. 92, Florida 77

Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
Clark scores 19, No. 8 UCLA rolls past Norfolk State 86-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night. The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout.
LOS ANGELES, CA

