INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO