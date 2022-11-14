Read full article on original website
jambroadcasting.com
Bonnie Raitt & Robert Plant earn Grammy nods
Bonnie Raitt has won a boatload of Grammys in her lifetime and now has a chance to earn even more. Nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are out, with Raitt nabbing several, including one for Song of the Year for “Just Like That,” the title track from her latest release. “Just Like That” also earned a nod for Best American Roots Song, while the album earned a nod for Best Americana Album and “Made Up Mind” was nominated for Best Americana Performance.
Adam Lambert reflects on ’American Idol’, reveals which judge he’d like to duet with most
Adam Lambert is looking back at his American Idol audition and admits his life would have looked very different had he not chose to perform Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”. “What I remember is that I went in there singing a Michael Jackson song, and the judges kind of looked at me like they weren’t sure about it. They weren’t really feeling it,” Lambert told ET Canada. He had no intentions of leaving the audition without a golden ticket, so he offered to sing “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Music notes: Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, ABBA and more
Taylor Swift has over 50 million YouTube subscribers, making her the eighth artist to achieve this feat. Speaking of Taylor, Zoë Kravitz revealed she leaned on her during the pandemic. “She was my pod. She was a very important part of being in London,” she told GQ, adding Taylor would “make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”
Music notes: Jewel, JC Chasez, Shania Twain, The Weeknd and Sara Bareilles
Page Six claims Jewel performed for Dolly Parton at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos‘ Washington, D.C., home and sang “Jolene” in her honor. The insider spilled, “She was just up there singing with her guitar and talked about what an inspiration Dolly was to her as a singer/songwriter. It was just beautiful.” Bezos threw a party honoring the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery “Portrait of a Nation” honorees.
