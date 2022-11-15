ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bakersfield Californian

COLUMBIA 70, DELAWARE STATE 65

Percentages: FG .518, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Parker 4-7, Muniz 1-2, Staten 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stitt, Stone). Turnovers: 21 (Muniz 5, Perkins 4, Staten 4, Barnes 2, Robinson 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Lemon-Warren). Steals: 7...
DOVER, DE
Bakersfield Californian

AMERICAN 71, WILLIAM & MARY 64

Percentages: FG .420, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Dorsey 4-6, Karasinski 1-3, Rice 1-3, A.Nelson 0-1, Case 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wight 3, Collier 2, Rice 2, Karasinski, Lowe, Mullins). Steals: 9 (Mullins 3, Case, Collier, Dorsey, Karasinski, Lowe, Rice). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian

TULANE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 79

Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Chavez 4-7, Berry 3-6, Harris 3-7, Duhart 1-1, Bryan 1-3, Faye 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duhart 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Turnovers: 14 (Berry 2, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Faye 2, Harris 2, Chavez,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Florida St. 92, Florida 77

FLORIDA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Howard 2-7, Massengill 2-2, Valenzuela 2-3, Bejedi 0-2, Latson 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Turnage 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Timpson 4, Massengill 1) Turnovers: 17 (Bejedi 4, Gordon 3, Massengill 3, Howard 2, Latson 2, Timpson 2, Team 1) Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FLORIDA GULF COAST 50

Percentages: FG .304, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Anderson 2-4, Bishop 1-2, Catto 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Largie 0-1, Weir 0-1, Miller 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Johnston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Largie). Turnovers: 17 (Catto 5, Anderson 4, Miller 2, Weir 2, Bishop,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana 125, Charlotte 113

Percentages: FG .537, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Hield 3-5, Haliburton 3-8, Brissett 2-2, Mathurin 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, Turner 1-2, Nesmith 0-3, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson 3, Turner 3, Hield, McConnell, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (McConnell 4, Haliburton 3, Turner 2, Hield,...
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52

Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
DAYTON, OH
Bakersfield Californian

HARVARD 70, NORTHEASTERN 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ledlum 3-5, Nelson 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Lesmond 1-5, Sakota 0-2, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Tretout). Turnovers: 9 (Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2). Steals: 5 (Ledlum, Lesmond, Okpara, Sakota, Tretout).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Bakersfield Californian

DETROIT MERCY 88, OHIO 74

Percentages: FG .453, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Clayton 2-7, Roderick 1-1, Baker 1-2, M.Brown 1-4, Hunter 1-5, James 0-1, Sheldon 0-1, Hadaway 0-2, Adelodun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelodun, Clayton, Hunter). Turnovers: 15 (Hunter 3, James 3, Wilson 2, Wiznitzer 2, Adelodun,...
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
DES MOINES, IA
Bakersfield Californian

USC 59, VERMONT 57

Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120

Percentages: FG .543, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Dort 3-6, Waters III 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Pokusevski 2-3, Jal.Williams 2-4, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-2, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Giddey 1-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pokusevski 3, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, K.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 15 (Jal.Williams 3, Dort 2, Giddey...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Photos: UNC vs. Gardner-Webb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb, 72-66, on Tuesday night to move to 3-0 on the young season. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was courtside to capture all of the action...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 126, Orlando 108

MINNESOTA (126) McDaniels 4-12 1-2 10, Towns 10-15 8-8 30, Gobert 5-7 6-8 16, Edwards 12-20 4-7 35, Russell 5-12 0-0 11, Prince 2-3 1-1 5, Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-7 2-2 8, Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, McLaughlin 4-6 0-0 9, Nowell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 46-88 22-28 126.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Senior Day Highlights: The N.C. A&T Aggies beat Charleston Southern for their 7th win in a row

The Aggies celebrated their annual Senior Day on Saturday, honoring 14 seniors. The Aggies observed tight end DeAndre Arnold-Gaskins, quarterback Jalen Fowler, defensive end Devin Harrell, defensive tackle Karfa Kaba, fullback Romello Kimbrough, left tackle Ricky Lee III, wide receiver Zach Leslie, defensive Jermaine McDaniel Jr., cornerback Amir McNeill, linebacker Julian Monell, defensive end Robert Porcher IV, linebacker Joseph Stuckey, defensive tackle Shomari Wallace and offensive lineman Dacquari Wilson.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Yardbarker

Oklahoma wary of UNC-Wilmington

When Oklahoma hosts UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., the Sooners should know full well not to take the Seahawks lightly. The Sooners' season started with a loss to Sam Houston and a narrow win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. During his team's season-opening four-game stretch against mid-majors, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch UNC Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb

The UNC basketball program is set to play host to Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night for the third non-conference game of the season. UNC went 2-0 last week with wins over UNC-Wilmington and College of Charleston. Tuesday presents a chance for the Tar Heels to come out and play a complete game, something they have yet to do so far this season. It’s still very early and there’s no need to panic but there are a few things the Tar Heels need to clean up before the schedule gets tougher here in the coming weeks. This is a game UNC should win as...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville hosts NC State

Louisville (6-4, 3-4) welcomes NC State (7-3, 3-3) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Originally slated for the ACC Network, the game was moved to the Regional Sports Networks following the cancellation of the Virginia home game. BROADCAST DETAILS. Date: Saturday, November 19. Time: 3:30 p.m. (ET) Site:...
RALEIGH, NC

