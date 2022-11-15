Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
COLUMBIA 70, DELAWARE STATE 65
Percentages: FG .518, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Parker 4-7, Muniz 1-2, Staten 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stitt, Stone). Turnovers: 21 (Muniz 5, Perkins 4, Staten 4, Barnes 2, Robinson 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Lemon-Warren). Steals: 7...
AMERICAN 71, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .420, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Dorsey 4-6, Karasinski 1-3, Rice 1-3, A.Nelson 0-1, Case 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wight 3, Collier 2, Rice 2, Karasinski, Lowe, Mullins). Steals: 9 (Mullins 3, Case, Collier, Dorsey, Karasinski, Lowe, Rice). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
TULANE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 79
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Chavez 4-7, Berry 3-6, Harris 3-7, Duhart 1-1, Bryan 1-3, Faye 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duhart 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Turnovers: 14 (Berry 2, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Faye 2, Harris 2, Chavez,...
Florida St. 92, Florida 77
FLORIDA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Howard 2-7, Massengill 2-2, Valenzuela 2-3, Bejedi 0-2, Latson 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Turnage 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Timpson 4, Massengill 1) Turnovers: 17 (Bejedi 4, Gordon 3, Massengill 3, Howard 2, Latson 2, Timpson 2, Team 1) Steals:...
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FLORIDA GULF COAST 50
Percentages: FG .304, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Anderson 2-4, Bishop 1-2, Catto 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Largie 0-1, Weir 0-1, Miller 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Johnston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Largie). Turnovers: 17 (Catto 5, Anderson 4, Miller 2, Weir 2, Bishop,...
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .537, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Hield 3-5, Haliburton 3-8, Brissett 2-2, Mathurin 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, Turner 1-2, Nesmith 0-3, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson 3, Turner 3, Hield, McConnell, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (McConnell 4, Haliburton 3, Turner 2, Hield,...
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
HARVARD 70, NORTHEASTERN 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ledlum 3-5, Nelson 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Lesmond 1-5, Sakota 0-2, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Tretout). Turnovers: 9 (Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Tretout 2). Steals: 5 (Ledlum, Lesmond, Okpara, Sakota, Tretout).
DETROIT MERCY 88, OHIO 74
Percentages: FG .453, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Clayton 2-7, Roderick 1-1, Baker 1-2, M.Brown 1-4, Hunter 1-5, James 0-1, Sheldon 0-1, Hadaway 0-2, Adelodun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelodun, Clayton, Hunter). Turnovers: 15 (Hunter 3, James 3, Wilson 2, Wiznitzer 2, Adelodun,...
Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs
Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
Percentages: FG .543, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Dort 3-6, Waters III 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Pokusevski 2-3, Jal.Williams 2-4, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-2, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Giddey 1-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pokusevski 3, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, K.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 15 (Jal.Williams 3, Dort 2, Giddey...
Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina in the wake of a weekend shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The school said Wednesday it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional...
Photos: UNC vs. Gardner-Webb
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb, 72-66, on Tuesday night to move to 3-0 on the young season. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was courtside to capture all of the action...
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108
MINNESOTA (126) McDaniels 4-12 1-2 10, Towns 10-15 8-8 30, Gobert 5-7 6-8 16, Edwards 12-20 4-7 35, Russell 5-12 0-0 11, Prince 2-3 1-1 5, Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-7 2-2 8, Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, McLaughlin 4-6 0-0 9, Nowell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 46-88 22-28 126.
Senior Day Highlights: The N.C. A&T Aggies beat Charleston Southern for their 7th win in a row
The Aggies celebrated their annual Senior Day on Saturday, honoring 14 seniors. The Aggies observed tight end DeAndre Arnold-Gaskins, quarterback Jalen Fowler, defensive end Devin Harrell, defensive tackle Karfa Kaba, fullback Romello Kimbrough, left tackle Ricky Lee III, wide receiver Zach Leslie, defensive Jermaine McDaniel Jr., cornerback Amir McNeill, linebacker Julian Monell, defensive end Robert Porcher IV, linebacker Joseph Stuckey, defensive tackle Shomari Wallace and offensive lineman Dacquari Wilson.
Oklahoma wary of UNC-Wilmington
When Oklahoma hosts UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., the Sooners should know full well not to take the Seahawks lightly. The Sooners' season started with a loss to Sam Houston and a narrow win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. During his team's season-opening four-game stretch against mid-majors, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser...
How to watch UNC Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb
The UNC basketball program is set to play host to Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night for the third non-conference game of the season. UNC went 2-0 last week with wins over UNC-Wilmington and College of Charleston. Tuesday presents a chance for the Tar Heels to come out and play a complete game, something they have yet to do so far this season. It’s still very early and there’s no need to panic but there are a few things the Tar Heels need to clean up before the schedule gets tougher here in the coming weeks. This is a game UNC should win as...
How to Watch: Louisville hosts NC State
Louisville (6-4, 3-4) welcomes NC State (7-3, 3-3) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Originally slated for the ACC Network, the game was moved to the Regional Sports Networks following the cancellation of the Virginia home game. BROADCAST DETAILS. Date: Saturday, November 19. Time: 3:30 p.m. (ET) Site:...
