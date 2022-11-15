ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Temple visits Rutgers after Dunn's 38-point game

Temple Owls (1-2) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Damian Dunn scored 38 points in Temple's 89-87 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Rutgers finished 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.5...
Towson visits UNC Greensboro after Timberlake's 23-point game

Towson Tigers (3-0) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Nicolas Timberlake scored 23 points in Towson's 80-74 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers. UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 6.4 steals,...
Utah Valley travels to Morgan State for non-conference matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2) vs. Morgan State Bears (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Utah Valley square off in non-conference action. Morgan State went 13-15 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Bears averaged 8.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season. Utah Valley...
Sessoms leads Coppin State against Tennessee Tech after 24-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State's 75-68 victory against the Navy Midshipmen. Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Golden...
