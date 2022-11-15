Towson Tigers (3-0) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Nicolas Timberlake scored 23 points in Towson's 80-74 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers. UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 6.4 steals,...

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO