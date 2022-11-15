Read full article on original website
Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games
A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1
The first week of the college basketball season is in the books and it’s already been one filled with surprises. We have seen numerous upsets already in the first week and if it’s any indication of what’s to come this year, then buckle up. We haven’t even reached the holiday tournament part of November yet and there are plenty of storylines already. Among them are two big ones in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State’s roster is dismantled right now as the are off to a 0-3 start with some bad losses. Louisville is under a new head coach and is off to...
College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss
The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Embarrassing College Basketball Sequence Going Viral
Tuesday night's college basketball matchup between Northwestern and Georgetown featured one of the worst sequences of hoops you'll ever see. The series of ugly possessions featured several loose balls, missed layups, fumbled passes and all sorts of frantic action. "I wouldn't call that last sequence a Picasso," the broadcaster on...
Three Big Things For Indiana Women's Basketball in Two Days
In just two days, Indiana women's basketball earned a high AP Poll ranking, two players got on the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, and the Hoosiers beat a ranked Tennessee on the road Monday night.
Jeff Goodman Names The Best Coach In College Basketball
There are a plethora of great coaches in college basketball, but Jeff Goodman of Stadium believes one stands out from the pack. During the latest edition of "The Field of 68," Goodman said Kansas head coach Bill Self is "probably the best coach" in college basketball. "They have probably the...
Watch: Calipari, Tshiebwe, Wheeler Speak Following 86-77 Loss to Michigan State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as well as center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' tough 86-77 loss to the Michigan State Spartans. Calipari touched on the return of Tshiebwe, mistakes his team made on court as well as mistakes ...
Bakersfield Californian
IOWA 83, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .431, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Murray 3-8, C.McCaffery 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-2, Rebraca 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Sandfort 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rebraca 4, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Ulis). Steals: 8 (Perkins 3, C.McCaffery 2, Rebraca 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
Tennessee basketball falls in latest AP Poll
Tennessee basketball fell 11 spots to No. 22 in Monday's AP Poll after losing to Colorado 78-66 in Nashville on Sunday afternoon. The Vols entered the game at Bridgestone Arena as 15.5-point favorites. It was the first time Tennessee has lost in the Rick Barnes-era to a team that they were favored by 12 or more points against. It was previously 49-0 in such games.
Bakersfield Californian
Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs
Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
Bakersfield Californian
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
Bakersfield Californian
COLUMBIA 70, DELAWARE STATE 65
Percentages: FG .518, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Parker 4-7, Muniz 1-2, Staten 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stitt, Stone). Turnovers: 21 (Muniz 5, Perkins 4, Staten 4, Barnes 2, Robinson 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Lemon-Warren). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FLORIDA GULF COAST 50
Percentages: FG .304, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Anderson 2-4, Bishop 1-2, Catto 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Largie 0-1, Weir 0-1, Miller 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Johnston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Largie). Turnovers: 17 (Catto 5, Anderson 4, Miller 2, Weir 2, Bishop,...
Bakersfield Californian
Florida St. 92, Florida 77
FLORIDA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Howard 2-7, Massengill 2-2, Valenzuela 2-3, Bejedi 0-2, Latson 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Turnage 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Timpson 4, Massengill 1) Turnovers: 17 (Bejedi 4, Gordon 3, Massengill 3, Howard 2, Latson 2, Timpson 2, Team 1) Steals:...
CBS Sports
Providence vs. Stonehill prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, bets for Nov. 15 by proven model
The Providence Friars (2-0) host the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) in a non-conference battle early on Tuesday evening. Both teams picked up victories in their last outings. After starting 0-2, Stonehill beat Army 82-77. On the flip side, Providence knocked off Northeastern 89-65 on Saturday. This will be the second time in history that these schools face off. In 2009, Providence defeated Stonehill 91-55.
Bakersfield Californian
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
OKLAHOMA CITY (121) Dort 6-12 1-3 16, Wiggins 3-5 0-0 7, Pokusevski 3-4 0-0 8, Giddey 5-11 0-0 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 14-21 12-17 42, Jay.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 2-3 3-4 8, Waters III 3-7 0-0 9, Muscala 0-0 1-2 1, Jal.Williams 4-11 0-0 10, K.Williams 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 44-81 17-26 121.
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .537, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Hield 3-5, Haliburton 3-8, Brissett 2-2, Mathurin 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, Turner 1-2, Nesmith 0-3, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson 3, Turner 3, Hield, McConnell, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (McConnell 4, Haliburton 3, Turner 2, Hield,...
