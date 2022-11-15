ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER ADDRESSING RSV CASES

On Monday, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order in response to a surge in pediatric cases and hospitalizations for respiratory viruses across Oregon. A release said this includes Respiratory Syncytial Virus – commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Parents of twins with RSV say 'it's been a long week'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sofia and Brody Hollingshead are having one of the worst weeks as parents. "It’s been a long week," they said. Their 3-month-old twins, Hans and Piper, have been in the hospital for seven days with RSV. "Seven days of torture for these little ones," Sofia...
OREGON STATE
NBC New York

NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults

You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
KGW

RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

New form of fentanyl seized in Multnomah County

The Albany Oregon Police Department Facebook page posted an image of a new form of fentanyl that appears to look like 'Nerds' candy. According to the police department, another agency in Multnomah Count had initially posted the seizure. Police say the new form of fentanyl was from a recent local...
ALBANY, OR
ijpr.org

Oregonians are in for a possible "respiratory trifecta" this season

Dr. Tom Jeanne is Deputy State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority. “Some have been talking about a respiratory’ trifecta’ this season or a ‘triple-demic,’ but as we like to say in public health, every respiratory season is a bad respiratory season.”. Jeanne said...
KATU.com

Doctors explain what to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity

SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
WASHINGTON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Paid Leave Oregon set to go into effect in January

PORTLAND, Ore. — Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect in 2023. That means contributions will be withheld from paychecks starting in January with those benefits available by September. Staff with the Oregon Employment Department said people who made at least a thousand dollars in the last year are eligible...
OREGON STATE

