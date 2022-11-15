Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER ADDRESSING RSV CASES
On Monday, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order in response to a surge in pediatric cases and hospitalizations for respiratory viruses across Oregon. A release said this includes Respiratory Syncytial Virus – commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for...
ijpr.org
Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
KATU.com
Doctors, nurses warn of RSV surge as Oregon hospitals 'on the verge of being overwhelmed'
Doctors and nurses across Oregon put out a warning Tuesday about the rapid spread of RSV, saying they are seeing a surge in cases and that young children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory illness. The Oregon Medical Association and Oregon Nurses Association issued a joint message saying hospitals across...
KTVZ
Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
KCBY
Parents of twins with RSV say 'it's been a long week'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sofia and Brody Hollingshead are having one of the worst weeks as parents. "It’s been a long week," they said. Their 3-month-old twins, Hans and Piper, have been in the hospital for seven days with RSV. "Seven days of torture for these little ones," Sofia...
NBC New York
NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
RSV hospitalizations triple in recent weeks in Oregon
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday in response to the surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
KCBY
Oregon Health Authority offers telehealth visits to improve access to COVID-19 therapy
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has announced it now offers free telehealth visits statewide for those who are at an increase risk for severe COVID-19 illness. OHA partnered with Color Health to launch the new program Monday, said in a press release. Through this program, any person in Oregon, regardless...
KCBY
New form of fentanyl seized in Multnomah County
The Albany Oregon Police Department Facebook page posted an image of a new form of fentanyl that appears to look like 'Nerds' candy. According to the police department, another agency in Multnomah Count had initially posted the seizure. Police say the new form of fentanyl was from a recent local...
ijpr.org
Oregonians are in for a possible "respiratory trifecta" this season
Dr. Tom Jeanne is Deputy State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority. “Some have been talking about a respiratory’ trifecta’ this season or a ‘triple-demic,’ but as we like to say in public health, every respiratory season is a bad respiratory season.”. Jeanne said...
KATU.com
Doctors explain what to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
thelundreport.org
Multnomah County Employee Claims Retaliation Over Measure 110 Funding Denial
Prominent community leader LaKeesha Dumas has warned her employer, Multnomah County, that she is prepared to sue over what she says is retaliation related to her position on a state council that denied the county funding. After the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council denied the county’s grant application seeking...
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV cases
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Drive-by shooting in north Portland injures Jefferson High School student.
Homeless in Multnomah County up 30% since pandemic began
A new report by the Joint Office of Homeless Services showed the number of homeless people in Multnomah County rose more than 30% during the pandemic.
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
KCBY
Paid Leave Oregon set to go into effect in January
PORTLAND, Ore. — Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect in 2023. That means contributions will be withheld from paychecks starting in January with those benefits available by September. Staff with the Oregon Employment Department said people who made at least a thousand dollars in the last year are eligible...
KCBY
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
KTVZ
New Oregon paid leave program starts in 6 weeks; statewide campaign aims to prepare employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – This week, Paid Leave Oregon launched a statewide campaign aimed at notifying Oregon employers about their role and responsibilities in the new program, which begins in just six weeks, on Jan. 1. To make sure employers are ready to participate in the program, the statewide...
Comments / 5