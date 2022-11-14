ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. Flack is known for hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it as the soundtrack for a love scene in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”
People

Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm on the Mend'

The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
News Breaking LIVE

"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery

Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
Rolling Stone

Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire

By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic.  The beauty of...
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Rare Family Photos in Bday Tribute to Little Sister

Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention.
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
HollywoodLife

Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’

Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Page Six

Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
CNN

CNN

