Read full article on original website
Related
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. Flack is known for hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it as the soundtrack for a love scene in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm on the Mend'
The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery
Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire
By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic. The beauty of...
purewow.com
Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Rare Family Photos in Bday Tribute to Little Sister
Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention.
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Kathy Griffin Says 'News Isn't Great' About Voice After Cancer Surgery
"How do I get people to just deal with this being my new voice?" Griffin said in a video posted on TikTok
Popculture
Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed
Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’
Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
msn.com
William Shatner was right, 2 Blue Origin astronauts said: spaceflights do trigger grief and sadness
Blue Origin astronauts agreed with William Shatner's feelings of grief after flying into space. The Star Trek actor said his Blue Origin spaceflight felt like a funeral and all he saw was sadness. Sharon and Marc Hagle said they also experienced intense emotions during and after their flight. Two astronauts...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’
Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1