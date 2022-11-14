ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

cwlasvegas.com

Showing love to the streets in Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community leaders and families are coming together to be a blessing to others this holiday season. Minister Stretch Sanders, president of the Stretch for Change Foundation, joined us to talk about some community events coming up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Holiday survival tips with Coach Rose Peterson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday party season is just around the corner, and for many of us, packing on some extra pounds seems almost inevitable. However, there are simple and effective strategies to make sure you "maintain" and not "gain" this holiday season. Certified fitness and nutrition coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Updated Entertainment Schedule

Shane Smith and The Saints has been added as support for Elle King – December 2. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Sammy Rae & The Friends. with Fleece. Wednesday, November 16. Doors: 7 p.m. Tickets:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Win ‘Love Affair’ Tickets With Jammin’ 105.7, Channel 13

Las Vegas, are you ready for a night of soulful jams? The annual Love Affair concert is coming to the Orleans Arena to serenade the valley on Feb. 4, 2023!. Starring the legendary Isley Brothers, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Bad, The Jets, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr, Love Affair is the perfect night to celebrate romance, friendship and the beauty of music!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
