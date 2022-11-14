Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
cwlasvegas.com
Showing love to the streets in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community leaders and families are coming together to be a blessing to others this holiday season. Minister Stretch Sanders, president of the Stretch for Change Foundation, joined us to talk about some community events coming up.
cwlasvegas.com
Holiday survival tips with Coach Rose Peterson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday party season is just around the corner, and for many of us, packing on some extra pounds seems almost inevitable. However, there are simple and effective strategies to make sure you "maintain" and not "gain" this holiday season. Certified fitness and nutrition coach...
cwlasvegas.com
Annual Ribbon of Life Holiday Spectacular returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 34th annual Ribbon of Life Holiday Spectacular is back on Dec. 4 at Tropicana Las Vegas. Gary Costa, executive director of Golden Rainbow, joined us with the fabulous Edie from "Faaabulous! The Show" to share all of the details.
cwlasvegas.com
Wealth mentor Lisa Easton shares how you can 'manifest money'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Manifesting money -- it's something that we all want to do, but how?. Lisa Easton, a wealth mentor and CEO and founder of the Millionaire Morning Mamas Academy, joined us to share the details.
cwlasvegas.com
Melinda Sheckells shares look into gift bags at Latin Grammys in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Latin Grammys will be held at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Thursday night. All of the performers and presenters will be getting some cool souvenirs. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to share a peek at the gift bag.
cwlasvegas.com
How to keep your skin clean and cozy with Mike's Recovery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cold season is upon us -- and so is a lot of handwashing. Those hands don't need to dry out. Michael Buckham, owner of Mike's Recovery at Fergusons Downtown, joined us to share some tips!
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
news3lv.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
cwlasvegas.com
Former NASA scientist and UNLV professor talks new 'Space Race'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASA's Artemis ONE launch is an attempt to return America to "Space Race" form. The mission is paving the way for humans to land on the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972. Jason Steffan, a professor at UNLV and a former...
County looking for vendors for Spring Festival
Clark County is calling all vendors who would like to take part in its annual Spring Festival that celebrates the Lunar New Year.
cwlasvegas.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks new Lotus of Siam location, arrival of stone crab season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are a few new restaurants that have recently opened to talk about. Al Mancini, founder and creator of Neon Feast, joined us to talk about those openings, plus the arrival of stone crab season.
Mob Museum celebrating Kefauver Day with free admission
Today is the day known in Las Vegas as Kefauver Day (pronounced: key-fahver). It is a day to learn more about Nevada’s fascinating history and its ties to the mob.
vegas24seven.com
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Updated Entertainment Schedule
Shane Smith and The Saints has been added as support for Elle King – December 2. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Sammy Rae & The Friends. with Fleece. Wednesday, November 16. Doors: 7 p.m. Tickets:...
jammin1057.com
Win ‘Love Affair’ Tickets With Jammin’ 105.7, Channel 13
Las Vegas, are you ready for a night of soulful jams? The annual Love Affair concert is coming to the Orleans Arena to serenade the valley on Feb. 4, 2023!. Starring the legendary Isley Brothers, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Bad, The Jets, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr, Love Affair is the perfect night to celebrate romance, friendship and the beauty of music!
Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Crime Stoppers of Southern Nevada, is known as the organization where one can call in tips to help solve crimes, but this group also provides tips to prevent crimes. As the holiday season approaches and people get ready to head out of town, there are some things that should be done prior […]
Man left in financial limbo after unemployment overpayment notice
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man says he is stuck in financial limbo after he got notices from the state’s unemployment department. He says he was told he must pay back thousands of dollars after being overpaid unemployment benefits. Joel Pearlman says he filed for unemployment...
8newsnow.com
Gig work may be the answer for parents and students with busy holiday schedules
Gig work is a great way to make some extra holiday cash, but it can also be a great option for stay-at-home parents or students who need a flexible schedule during the holidays. Gig work may be the answer for parents and students …. Gig work is a great way...
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
Comments / 0