Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Showing love to the streets in Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community leaders and families are coming together to be a blessing to others this holiday season. Minister Stretch Sanders, president of the Stretch for Change Foundation, joined us to talk about some community events coming up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas bar is helping people get into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting a “Charlie Brown”-themed event. According to a news release, Golden Tiki’s festive Thanksgiving event will feature all of the treats from the iconic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” paired with fall-inspired creations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Garth Brooks in Las Vegas and more

Award-winning country mega-star Garth Brooks has just announced a new residency in Las Vegas, “Garth Brooks Plus One,” beginning in 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Now, before anyone can buy tickets, our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to see Garth in Las Vegas. Text GARTH to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Garth Brooks Plus One” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 1, 2023; an overnight stay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on the same night, and a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A country legend and a consummate showman; don’t miss this chance to see Garth Brooks live in concert. Good luck!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

UPCOMING EVENTS: Tribal pow-wow, LGBTQ meet-up, a poker run and more.

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow is this weekend at Petrack Park. Free admission. Be part of a spiritual celebration of culture and heritage through dance, drumming, craftsmanship and pageantry of traditional regalia from tribes all over the West. Native American crafts, music, food, gourd and Aztec dancers. Daily raffles and Sunday 50/50. Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit pahrumppowwow.com for more information.
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m.

Jerry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level.
LAS VEGAS, NV
milestomemories.com

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Updated Entertainment Schedule

Shane Smith and The Saints has been added as support for Elle King – December 2. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Sammy Rae & The Friends. with Fleece. Wednesday, November 16. Doors: 7 p.m. Tickets:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Holiday survival tips with Coach Rose Peterson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday party season is just around the corner, and for many of us, packing on some extra pounds seems almost inevitable. However, there are simple and effective strategies to make sure you "maintain" and not "gain" this holiday season. Certified fitness and nutrition coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV

