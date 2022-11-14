Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
cwlasvegas.com
Annual Ribbon of Life Holiday Spectacular returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 34th annual Ribbon of Life Holiday Spectacular is back on Dec. 4 at Tropicana Las Vegas. Gary Costa, executive director of Golden Rainbow, joined us with the fabulous Edie from "Faaabulous! The Show" to share all of the details.
cwlasvegas.com
Showing love to the streets in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community leaders and families are coming together to be a blessing to others this holiday season. Minister Stretch Sanders, president of the Stretch for Change Foundation, joined us to talk about some community events coming up.
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
cwlasvegas.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks new Lotus of Siam location, arrival of stone crab season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are a few new restaurants that have recently opened to talk about. Al Mancini, founder and creator of Neon Feast, joined us to talk about those openings, plus the arrival of stone crab season.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas bar is helping people get into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting a “Charlie Brown”-themed event. According to a news release, Golden Tiki’s festive Thanksgiving event will feature all of the treats from the iconic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” paired with fall-inspired creations.
cwlasvegas.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
The Team Behind Café Lola and Saint Honoré May Be Cooking Up a New Chicken Concept
The new project appears to be called 3 Little Chicks
vegas24seven.com
THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA
THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
Robbery reported at casino west of Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating a reported robbery in the 4000 block of Flamingo Road, near Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Garth Brooks in Las Vegas and more
Award-winning country mega-star Garth Brooks has just announced a new residency in Las Vegas, “Garth Brooks Plus One,” beginning in 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Now, before anyone can buy tickets, our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to see Garth in Las Vegas. Text GARTH to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Garth Brooks Plus One” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 1, 2023; an overnight stay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on the same night, and a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A country legend and a consummate showman; don’t miss this chance to see Garth Brooks live in concert. Good luck!
8newsnow.com
Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
pvtimes.com
UPCOMING EVENTS: Tribal pow-wow, LGBTQ meet-up, a poker run and more.
The 23rd Annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow is this weekend at Petrack Park. Free admission. Be part of a spiritual celebration of culture and heritage through dance, drumming, craftsmanship and pageantry of traditional regalia from tribes all over the West. Native American crafts, music, food, gourd and Aztec dancers. Daily raffles and Sunday 50/50. Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit pahrumppowwow.com for more information.
8newsnow.com
Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m.
Jerry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level.
milestomemories.com
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
vegas24seven.com
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Updated Entertainment Schedule
Shane Smith and The Saints has been added as support for Elle King – December 2. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Sammy Rae & The Friends. with Fleece. Wednesday, November 16. Doors: 7 p.m. Tickets:...
Las Vegas detectives investigate Gold Coast Casino robbery
Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a local casino in the central Las Vegas valley. It happened at the Gold Coast Hotel casino cage on 4000 West Flamingo Road (near Valley View Boulevard), just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stated.
cwlasvegas.com
Holiday survival tips with Coach Rose Peterson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday party season is just around the corner, and for many of us, packing on some extra pounds seems almost inevitable. However, there are simple and effective strategies to make sure you "maintain" and not "gain" this holiday season. Certified fitness and nutrition coach...
