Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
MOSCOW, ID
californiaexaminer.net

University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths

With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Moscow murder victims identified

The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

uiargonaut.com

TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID

