ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals Controversial Change to 2023 Military Tickets

It seems lately that price rises at Disney are as frequent and often as the thrilling drops of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Walt Disney World has announced that its Park tickets are set to climb in price and will vary based on the Park and which day Guests plan to visit. Single-day, one-Park tickets will now have Park-specific pricing, starting on December 8, 2022. And to add more confusion to the mix, Annual Passes are also increasing in price, though new Annual Passholders are not being accepted at this time.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneytips.com

The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of

You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER

Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com

Select Guests Can Save 50% Off Disney Park Tickets for a Limited Time

If your wallet is cringing at the thought of purchasing Disney Park tickets, you aren’t alone. Between the cost of tickets themselves rising, as was the case recently at the Disneyland Resort, and price hikes on food and beverages and merchandise at the Parks, planning a Disney vacation has become more expensive than ever.
Business Insider

I'm in the Disney College Program, so I work in the Disney parks and get free access for 9 months. The rules are strict and the days are long, but I love it.

Cassie Schoene was a sophomore in college when she got into Disney's college program. She loves working at Epcot and says she's saving money by using the cast discounts. However, being in the program often means working long, unsocial hours and strict attendance rules. I was a sophomore at Drake...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World to Screen ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ This Holiday Season

The Muppets have slowly begun to have more of a presence at Disney Parks over the years, and we love to see it!. In addition to Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we have seen the Muppets pop up in experiences like The Muppets Present…Great Moments in American History in the Magic Kingdom and Muppet Mobile Lab in EPCOT. While these shows are not currently running, there are Muppet photo ops at this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and one more Muppet holiday experience that was just announced will soon be coming to Disney Springs.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022

Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy