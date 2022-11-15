Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals Controversial Change to 2023 Military Tickets
It seems lately that price rises at Disney are as frequent and often as the thrilling drops of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Walt Disney World has announced that its Park tickets are set to climb in price and will vary based on the Park and which day Guests plan to visit. Single-day, one-Park tickets will now have Park-specific pricing, starting on December 8, 2022. And to add more confusion to the mix, Annual Passes are also increasing in price, though new Annual Passholders are not being accepted at this time.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
Viral TikTok Reveals Exactly What Happens If A Disney World Character's Head Falls Off
Ever wondered how Disney characters recover from their heads falling off in The Most Magical Place on Earth?
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
disneytips.com
Disney’s New Reindeer Parade Sipper is a Throwback to the History of This Christmas Parade
Disney’s newest themed beverage container, the Reindeer Parade Sipper, references a Holiday blast from the past at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Have you seen the latest in a line of Disney Parks’ themed sippers and popcorn buckets? Fans will remember the frenzy over the Figment Popcorn Bucket last January, but it’s far from the only high collectible offering from a Disney Park or Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!
One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneytips.com
Changes Are Coming to 1 Day 1 Park Tickets at Walt Disney World
Whether going on a Walt Disney World vacation or visiting for a day trip, 1 Day 1 Park tickets are a staple for Guests. Sometimes Guests want to enjoy the Walt Disney World Resort hotel they’ve booked, as well as all of the shopping and dining options Disney Springs has to offer.
The best time to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask one of the bloggers or theme park experts at UndercoverTourist.com, they’ll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that’s not always feasible. And despite some complaints over crowds...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
Disney Upsets Guests By Continuing On With The Splash Mountain Retheme
It seems like the days of Splash Mountain are numbered as Disney World is a few steps closer to totally expunging it. The company had announced its intent to revamp the attraction center in 2020 as a result of the petitions that were gotten during the Black Lives Matter movement. The water park ride which is tied to the racist and slavery-glorifying movie, Song of the South, will be replaced by the 2019 movie, The Princess and the Frog.
disneytips.com
Did Disney Just Hint at the Return of ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks?
A recent announcement from the official Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook has fans wondering if a beloved fireworks show will be returning to Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, Disney shared a notice to Facebook, warning Magic Kingdom‘s neighbors of some late-night fireworks testing starting Saturday, November 12, and lasting through Monday, November 14. The notice reads,
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disney Just Updated How Guests Manage Dining Reservations; But Is It for the Best?
Planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort can often feel like a daunting task, especially when it comes to making and managing both dining and theme park reservations. While theme park reservations are still a rather new concept for most Guests at Walt Disney World, dining reservations have been a part of the planning process for decades. The process itself has been updated over the years, and the latest update just confirmed by Disney will give Guests some added flexibility in changing their plans (though it could also make finding reservations more challenging…)
disneytips.com
Learn The Backstories Behind Every Walt Disney World Roller Coaster
Roller coasters might just be the most popular amusement park attraction in the entire world. Dating back to the days of the first parks in New York’s Coney Island, roller coasters have always been high-speed, high-thrill attractions that serve as preeminent draws to hard-working people just looking to let their hair down and have a good time.
disneytips.com
Disneyland’s Magic Key Annual Passes Are Resuming Sales Today!
Whether discussing Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California, annual passes are always a part of the conversation. Every Disney fan either wants an Annual Pass to Walt Disney World or to be a Magic Key Holder at Disneyland. But considering how widely coveted an Annual...
Comments / 0