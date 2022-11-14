The state senator representing Polk County and a state representative-elect have joined forces to form the General Assembly’s first Hispanic caucus. Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, who was elected Senate majority caucus chairman last week, and Rep.-elect Rey Martinez, R-Loganville, announced the creation of the Georgia Hispanic Caucus Thursday. The caucus is open to legislators from both parties and both legislative chambers, with a goal of delivering strong representation to Georgia’s...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO