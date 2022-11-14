Read full article on original website
Related
Polk state senator named chair of Ga. General Assembly's first Hispanic caucus
The state senator representing Polk County and a state representative-elect have joined forces to form the General Assembly’s first Hispanic caucus. Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, who was elected Senate majority caucus chairman last week, and Rep.-elect Rey Martinez, R-Loganville, announced the creation of the Georgia Hispanic Caucus Thursday. The caucus is open to legislators from both parties and both legislative chambers, with a goal of delivering strong representation to Georgia’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Election 2022: Republicans win slim majority in House
WASHINGTON - Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Comments / 0